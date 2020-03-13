CVUSD shuts down all 35 schools due to Coronavirus concerns

As concerns continue to raise over COVID-19, the Chino Valley Unified School District is taking action by closing all 35 schools in the Chino Valley District. This shutdown will take place beginning March 16 through April 3.

Although there has not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the San Bernardino County, the CVUSD district is surrounded by three counties that have all reported positive cases of COVID-19.

Education procedures will proceed online on March 30 through the likes of Google Classroom and Remind101. Teachers will do their best to keep workflow consistent as to not impact student’s learning schedules.

All sports have also been suspended for the time being while the school is closed. However, Saturday school and SAT review sessions are still going to take place.

“CVUSD has developed a comprehensive response plan for closure that includes seamless continuation of educational instruction; steps for cleaning, disinfecting and restoration of schools and facilities if needed; and preservation of critical school district services,” said CVUSD superintendent Norm Enfield in a statement.

The district continues to promise that it is making the health and well-being of staff and students their highest priority. They also promise to update parents and families in the CVUSD community as more information arrives.

The district also warns that the shutdown may be extended depending on the situation, and ensures that it is being monitored closely.