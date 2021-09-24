Windows 11 is coming. Here’s what you need to know about updates and upgrades

Microsoft Corporation announced that Windows 11 is set to release on October 5. The anticipation of Windows 11 has been felt from regular users to avid PC gamers. New eligible devices will be offered the upgrade first.

Windows 11 will feature an upgraded UI, improved widgets for the desktop, support for auto HDR and DirectX 12, snap layouts, improved text to speech dictation tool, multiple desktops, optimization for touchscreens and AI-powered apps. This sounds great, however, there is some rather unfortunate news for those on older hardware.

If users do not meet the requirements for Windows 11, it is recommended that they either upgrade their current hardware in order to meet the requirements for Windows 11 or continue to use Windows 10 without having to upgrade to Windows 11.

Microsoft absolutely recommends upgrading older hardware as it will become more vulnerable to malware attacks over time. However, support and regular updates for Windows 10 will continue until October 14, 2025 which Microsoft has announced is the official retirement of Windows 10, so there is still plenty of time to upgrade before Microsoft pulls the plug on Windows 10.

If you have a Windows 10 PC that’s eligible for the upgrade, Windows Update will let you know when it’s available. You can also check to see if Windows 11 is ready for your device by going to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates*.

The requirements for Windows 11 are some of the highest seen in years, mainly due to new security increases and features being added, luckily Microsoft has created an official list of system requirements that are essential to running Windows 11, as well as an official list of compatible CPUs (central processing units) for users with either Intel or AMD processors. Should you meet these requirements, you are guaranteed the Windows 11 update for free on release day.

If you’re a gamer, Windows 11 promises to “unlock the full potential of your system’s hardware, putting some of the latest gaming technology to work for you…Direct Storage for faster load times and more detailed game worlds.”

Windows 11 is “a space where we always know our way around,” Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer said. Panay refers to the times of change users are facing and how the PC has played a role. The Microsoft Corporation also addresses the joy and connection with loved ones and friends through play. Panay suggests that the new Windows 11 must be personal and should feel emotional.