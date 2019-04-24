Poem: My journey

Throughout my life, I’ve had many significant moments. Some that were fun/happy, and some that weren’t as good. I decided that I would express my feelings and memories through this poem. I want to share with you guys all those moments that I cherish, all those memories that make me who I am today.
My journey
I remember the sky was blue
I remember feeling like I was sticky glue
I remember walking out, falling, ripping my third-grade shoes
I remember going to school, hitting this one foo
I remember going out, wetting myself, just because I wanted out
I remember using the restroom with a guy who didn’t wash his hands
He smelled bad
I remember he was super sad
I thought it was because his girl had left him for another man
I remember my friend saying what’s up dude
I remember him acting like a dumb baboon
I remember this tree
In fact, sometimes it’s even next to me
I remember this guy, he was always rude
I remember saying what’s your problem dude
I remember always seeing a black man
I remember he was as small as sand
He would crack me up when he would say he was the strongest man
He was a really good man
I remember my friend’s birthday
I remember his day turned out to be gray
I remember hitting the field for the first time
I remember getting my first tackle
I remember turning 17, cherishing those around me
No Comments