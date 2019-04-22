Poem: Parts of my life living in East Los Angeles

- I remember going to a football game with my cousin,
We were shaking because it was wintry, but we were still supporting.
- I remember walking to Troy’s after school with a friend and
Almost getting hit by a car that was pulling out from a parking space.
- I remember my cousin’s 1st birthday, listening to everyone laugh,
She looked adorable in her Minnie Mouse outfit.
- I remember getting scared by my brother’s rapid, crazy driving
Driving through the Angeles forest, enjoying the view and smell of nature.
- I remember watching my favorite shows on Netflix
Like Grey’s Anatomy, Vampire Diaries, and Supernatural.
- I remember almost being late to school, eating in the car
Because I never have time to eat breakfast at home.
- I remember when my parents got a brand-new blue car,
We were in the dealership for hours, sitting in uncomfortable chairs.
- I remember driving for the first time with my brother and uncle
We went from Cal State LA to my house, smelling the carnitas from our favorite place.
- I remember going to pick up my grandparents from the airport,
When they came to visit from Mexico, giving us candy.
- I remember smelling carne asada fries and enjoying the taste of them,
While Steph ate chicken tenders.
- I remember riding the bus with my mom,
To go to the mall because we both love shopping, while eating pretzels.
- I remember hitting the piñata on Christmas,
Then loving the strong smell of tamales coming from the kitchen.
- I remember going to Baskin Robbin with my cousin,
She got vanilla ice cream and I got butter pecan.
- I remember wasting 80 dollars on an Eminem sweater,
Very expensive for my liking but it was worth it.
- I remember going to Rialto, being stuck in traffic
To visit my newborn cousin, Amelia.
