Poem: Remembrance

I remember the pain of being hit by a softball in my face for the first time.
I remember sneaking off at midnight to have a taco nearby.
I remember having the cold bitter air strike my face in the wake of December.
I remember eating my first burrito from La Azteca and having my taste buds thank me.
I remember the sounds of a busy downtown
Hearing the conversations of people who thought I wasn’t listening.
I remember the smiles of ladies coming out of a church with their skirts flowing behind them.
I remember the rush I felt as I sprinted after my dog on the streets, her ignoring my calls for obedience.
I remember my first knee scrape from falling off my board.
I remember the wafting scent of carne asada from the corner once I got out of practice.
I remember hearing the screams of children on rides at the Jamaica Fair.
I remember the wind blowing my hair wildly as I watched cars pass under me.
I remember getting hit with the humidity of Washington as I stepped off the plane.
I remember climbing to my roof with my blanket and sitting to watch the twinkle of stars above me.
I remember my cheeks getting crimson red for the first time in sixth grade when I had crush on someone.
I remember stepping on dead leaves in the fall, crunching all the way to school and back.
I remember the sweet smell of pine surrounding me when I went camping for the first time
The smell is still engraved
I remember the boredom that crept upon me when I sat in a court room
Teddy bear in arms not knowing the terms the adults spoke in.
I remember getting lost in a Walmart and having my parents leave without me.
I remember amusing myself with the water hose in the summer
Pretending to be a water bender
I remember when I first moved to East LA, not knowing what to expect from that point on.
No Comments