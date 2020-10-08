Message to my next president: Close the gender wage gap and promote racial equality

Dear future president,

Inequality has always been a problem in our society. From gender inequality to racial inequality, our country has been facing this everlasting problem and history keeps repeating itself.

The gender wage gap between women and men is an issue that I am passionate about and I would like to see change. According to the Center for American Progress, women earn only 77 cents for every dollar earned by men.

This number should change because women are working equally as hard as men and should receive equal pay. Now is the time to take action, even though this has been the case for a long time in our history.

I believe that you have the power to change this and contribute your best toward this cause.

Women should not be treated any differently than men, given the fact that we are all human beings. As a woman of color, I strongly believe that women should enter the workforce getting the same pay as men because women should not be treated any differently than men.

It is my dream for our country to not have any more inequality issues and that everyone will be treated fairly and equally.

Sincerely,

Sriya Sai Pushpa Datla

El Camino Real Charter High School

West Hills, Calif.