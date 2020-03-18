Review: Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ did not meet expectations

People would think if Justin Bieber was in the studio for five years creating his most recent album, “Changes,” there would be something game-changing about mostly every song on this album. However, it’s not much different than what’s played on the radio already.

Don’t get me wrong. I love the Biebs, but I was definitely expecting more than what he put out there. The songs on the album just seem very generic.

“Changes” was released on Feb. 14. It received 40.4 million streams in its first 24 hours on Spotify, marking his biggest debut on the platform ever. It’s also predicted that the album will reach number one on Billboard’s 200 Chart on its first week, which would be his seventh album to do so.

Bieber posted five dates to his Instagram in late December: Dec. 24, 31, and Jan. 3, 4, and 27. Evidently, all these dates had something to do with his now released album, and ten-part YouTube Original docuseries, “Justin Bieber: Seasons.”

On Jan. 3, Bieber released the album’s lead single, “Yummy,” in which he went from singing a more innocent “baby, baby, baby, oh” to an innuendo-filled “you got that yummy-yum, that yumm-yum.”

It definitely wasn’t a crowd pleaser, and it’s not what the majority expected from Bieber. I didn’t like the song at first, but after hearing the song multiple times, it’s finally grown on mine and I could totally vibe to the song.

The first song off the album is called “All Around Me.” It was a great opening song to the album because it has a soft, soothing tone and it’s about how his wife, Hailey Bieber, and how she’s changed his life for the better. Super cute and romantic.

“Nothing’ like having someone for you,” Bieber sings. “Someone beside you when it’s time to lay down.”

It’s pretty clear that Hailey was the muse behind not only this song, but the entire album. Bieber continues to express his love for his wife through the songs, “Habitual” and “Come Around Me.” In both songs, you could really hear how Bieber’s vocals have matured throughout the years, and I guess you could say that for his lyrics as well.

For instance, if you play one of his classics like “U Smile” and then a new song like “Come Around Me” back to back, you hear a crazy difference. And if you were with him since the start of his career, I’m positive you had a little proud moment because I sure did.

“Habitual” was first heard in Bieber’s YouTube series on episode 3. It was said that the beat and song were originally for American record producer, Poo Bear. In fact, Poo Bear’s voice was still left on the track during the intro/refrain and outro of the song.

Track four is titled “Intentions,” which features American rapper Quavo. It’s one of my favorites from the album. In this song, both Bieber and Quavo shower their significant others with compliments singing, “gorgeous, make ‘em drop dead, you a killer” and “when I create, you’re my muse.”

After “Intentions,” the following songs are “Available,” “Forever,” “Running Over,” “Second Emotion,” and “Take It Out On Me.” I wasn’t much of a fan of either of these songs, because there’s wasn’t much substance to them, but his heavenly vocals save the tracks.

Out of the entire album, the songs that I will be adding to my playlist are “Get Me,” “E.T.A.,” “Changes,” “That’s What Love Is,” and “At Least For Now.” The lyrics, vocals, and melodies of these songs are just beautiful.

Bieber’s “Changes” is not a bad album, but it’s also not the best. I definitely prefer his old stuff more. Perhaps, maybe in the future, this album will grow on me like “Yummy” did, but for now, it’s not my go-to listen.

One thing I do admire about this album and Bieber though was that even though he headed towards the generic rap type of direction, he didn’t use heavy autotune like some rappers nowadays, and I was able to hear his angelic voice that I love so much. Give it a listen for yourself. “Changes” is available on all streaming platforms.