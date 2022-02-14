Review: These taco spots for sure give something to taco bout

Early in 2021, I set out to find the best taco in Los Angeles. Whew.

Yeah, the best taco. It was the hardest thing to do, but I couldn’t decide on just one so here are top five tacos in L.A.

#5 – Charlie’s tacos Commerce

This spot is located on the Whittier Blvd hotspot in the Commerce area. It indeed causes a lot of traffic along with the vendors. The tacos I ordered here were simply three tacos of Birria, which is a traditional Mexican dish, originally made with goat meat, but also made with beef, veal, lamb or pork. It can be served as a stew or as a taco filling.

The experience here was not a bad experience but not otherworldly. Truly the atmosphere overpowered the essence of the tacos. The actual tacos are a 6 out of 10.

#4 – Tacos “El Sapo” East Los Angeles

Tacos “El Sapo” located on the corner of. E Olympic Blvd and Saybrook Ave. This spot offers 10/10 service. When it comes to the food it is spot on.

My go-to order is the tacos Al pastor. Al Pastor is a traditional Mexican dish made with seasoned and marinated pork. But every taco must be accompanied by the salsa and I am a green salsa type of girl, and the green salsa here is top tier.

If you are ever in the area I would highly recommend it. Just arrive early or you will be welcomed to long lines.

#3 – Mariscos “El Jato” East Los Angeles. @mariscos_el_jato_jr

When it was time to eat some Mariscos I was headed straight to “El Jato.” One of their trucks is located on Olympic and Fraser.

This is my go to place for the shrimp tacos. If you are ever in need of good seafood on your work break stop by. It is one of the great seafood trucks in Los Angeles.

#2 – East Los Tacos in East Los Angeles. @eastlostacos

This spot is located on the 4500 block of E Cesar E Chavez. Something about having some tacos on a Saturday night really adds to the taco. This spot blew out their competition around the corner, King Taco.

Whenever I am by the area I don’t even think about any other spot other than East Los Tacos. The only downside is how popular they are, but that’s good for them.

I can be in line for what seems forever but at the end of the night I am enjoying their amazing chicken tacos along with their delicious horchata. I usually do my research on the places I eat at and I found their social media was filled with great feedback. Whoever runs the account deserves a raise, always keeping their followers updated with hours and other news.

#1 – Ek Balam in Montebello. @ekbalamyucatancuisine

This spot is a hidden gem in L.A., I was even afraid to put them on here incase they blew up. You can find them either at their home-based popup in Montebello or at the Farmers market in the East Los Angeles civic center.

Ek Balam is more than just a usual taco it is a cultural enriching experience. The founder of Ek Balam, Chef Juan Chan comes from a very Mexican Indigenous background. Both his parents are from small towns in Yucatan. The tacos I have tried here were his famous Cochinita Pibil tacos. These tacos alone deserve the number one spot.

According to LA Taco, the taco spot was built by Chan’s mom and originally was a catering business. Over the years, Chan has cooked for celebrities such as the late Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Three 6 Mafia.

If you’re interested in trying the amazing tacos, direct message them on their Instagram @Ekbalamyucatancuisine.