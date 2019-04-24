The Jonas Brothers reunite

2019 is no longer the year of the pig. It’s the year of the Jonas Brothers!

The Jonas Brothers released their first song in over six years titled “Sucker” on March 1, and also an accompanying music video the same night, leaving the internet burnin’ up with excitement.

The video features Kevin and Nick’s wives, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, along with Joe’s fiancé, Sophie Turner. The three couples were filmed having the absolute time of their lives at the country estate, Hatfield House, as the trio sang about being “suckers” for their women.

“I’m a sucker for you. You say the word and I’ll go anywhere blindly,” the brothers sing, “I’m a sucker for all the subliminal things no one knows about you.”

The “Sucker” music video accumulated more than 17 million views on its release day, demonstrating their still existing fanbase of devoted Jonatics and making it one of the most watched music videos of 2019 thus far.

However, a new song and music video wasn’t how the Jonas Brothers had planned their return. About a year and a half ago, the band was working on a documentary with Amazon.

Initially, the documentary focused on their childhood, their time in the industry together, and where they are now in their personal lives/careers. During the filming, they realized there was this magic when they were a band that they would all love to feel again, which Nick shared on “Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.”

The focus of the documentary has now shifted to “a personal, behind-the-scenes look at the brothers as they reunite for their upcoming tour,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. There is no set date on the documentary, though, fans are speculating it will be released before or after their highly-anticipated reunion tour.

Although Nick is the one to praise for bringing the band back together, he is also to blame for their break-up in October of 2013. Joe previously revealed in a Reddit AMA that Nick wanted to pursue a solo career in acting and music of his own. Nick confirmed this statement earlier this month on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

During their six-year break-up period, Joe created a pop band called DNCE. The group consisted of Joe as the lead singer, Jack Lawless as the drummer, Cole Whittle as the bassist and keyboardist, and JinJoo Lee as the guitarist. DNCE made their debut with “Cake by the Ocean,” which rose to number nine on the charts immediately and went quadruple-platinum. Following their hit song, they released one studio album, but haven’t released any new music since then.

Nick released new music of his own as a solo artist. His albums titled “Nick Jonas” (2014) and “Last Year Was Complicated” (2016), included hit songs such as Jealous and Touch, that also escalated the charts quickly. Aside from his musical career, he followed his acting dream and was part of major film pictures like “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Meanwhile, Kevin decided to stay out of the spotlight, and start a life with his wife Danielle. Years later, they had their first daughter, Alena Jonas in 2014, and their second daughter, Valentina Jonas in 2016. Unlike his brothers, Kevin may not have chart numbers, but he is a successful entrepreneur and a wonderful dad.

Since the release of “Sucker,” the brothers have released another song titled, “Cool,” on April 5, also with an accompanying music video. The song has the ultimate Jo Bro vibe. It’s a very cool song, one could say!

If the Jonas Brothers reunion has taught us anything, it’s to never lose hope, because you’ll never know when your favorite boyband will make an epic comeback!