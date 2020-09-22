Opinion: Mitch McConnell and the GOP are Hypocrites

On Friday, Sept. 18, America lost one of the most influential Supreme Court Justices in our nation’s history. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was an inspiration to many, especially young women, and later became a renowned feminist icon. Her career was full of fighting sex discrimination, and important decisions on abortion, same-sex marriage, voting rights and health care.

As the nation mourns her passing, the President, the GOP and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) have plans ready for what will become an embarrassing hypocrisy for the GOP.

Not long after the announced death of Justice Ginsburg, Axios reported that the President “will move within days to nominate his third Supreme Court justice.” Furthermore, while President Trump remarked that “She was an amazing woman whether you agree or not she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the President have made moves to replace her.

CNBC reported that McConnell had already decided that a new nominee “will receive a vote on the floor.” However, this is the most hypocritical move I have seen watching the two parties clash.

A similar situation unfolded during the last year of President Obama’s second term. Senate Republicans led by no other then McConnell blocked any chance of Obama’s nominee which was Merrick Garland to fill the seat held by the legendary conservative justice and close friend of Justice Ginsburg, Justice Antonin Scalia. At that time, McConnell argued that the next president should have that decision and the current administration’s efforts are “null and void.”

After President Trump won the election, Justice Neil Gorsuch was indeed nominated and later confirmed to fill that spot. However, this case is almost an exact mirror to what transpired in 2016. An election year, the death of an influential justice and the same senate majority leader in charge.

However, this time around, the Senate majority leader will swiftly work with the current administration and vote on a nominee. Seems a rather hypocritical, Senator McConnell!

This level of hypocrisy is outrageous and the GOP deserves all the calls of hypocrisy they are receiving right now. This is the same GOP that has quick to judge and call out the hypocrisy of the left, the Democrats, and liberals, but they seem to believe they are somehow immune from hypocrisy themselves.

McConnell, President Trump and the GOP need to get their acts together and delay any nomination until after the election or they will be known as the party of epic hypocrisy.