Opinion: Why the American people must vote Republican this November

As the month of October wraps up, an important time for the country is coming. The November midterm of 2018 is especially important. This midterm election can be a turning point for the direction of our country heads in. That is why on Tuesday, Nov. 5, it will mark a huge point in our nation’s history and our future for years to come.

Now, why should the American people even vote for Republicans? The answer lies in the fact that Trump has been doing a surprisingly good job in keeping his promises.

I’ll be honest, I really doubted Trump and was actually quite skeptical of what he would actually accomplish during his presidency. What I didn’t expect was a booming economy with lowest unemployment rate in over 50 years, a stock market at heights that has been unprecedented, and deregulation of businesses leading to more economic growth.

According to CNBC, “3.9 million more Americans have joined the ranks of the working during the Trump term… the economy in total has grown by $1.4 trillion through the second quarter under Trump; the same time period for Obama saw a gain of just $481 billion, or a third of Trump’s total.”

These statistics are very telling for the American people. As the economy is doing great, skeptics like myself have begun to support the president. One of his big legislative accomplishments such as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has cut taxes for all income brackets over the next 10 years, and lowered corporate taxes making us more competitive in the world in bringing companies to the U.S where they can create jobs, manufacture, and benefit the economy.

Through these tax cuts, we see large corporations giving pay raises to its employees such as Apple, Aflac, AT&T, Chipotle and Walmart, just to name a few. Manufacturers such as Ford, GM, Carrier, and Toyota have reinvested in manufacturing plants in the U.S and brought these once so-called “jobs that are never coming back” back to the U.S. Trump and the Republican controlled Congress has delivered on the economy.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and other members of Congress have said that they will begin to start working on a bill to give the rest of the funding for the wall (one of Trump’s key campaign promises) and a Republican majority in both chambers of Congress is needed to pass this.

Trump has also successfully renegotiated trade deals that were bad for our nation such as North American Free Trade Agreement and trade deals with the European Union.

Under Trump, the U.S. has backed out of the Iran Deal, started face to face negotiations on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, 17 captives have been set free, decimated ISIS, and has started to protect our borders.

These accomplishments that the president has accomplished are so great for the country, and in order to continue this era of prosperity on both the domestic and international stage, a Republican led Congress is needed to help support the president.

We have also witnessed a complete and utter intolerant left which has used their power in the government to try and stop the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The Democrats have been obstructive during the Trump presidency by instigating calls of violence against Republicans, stalling the nomination of Trump nominees, a reluctance to work with Republicans, bashing of Republicans, trying to block bills from passing, and a general hatred towards the President.

The media has not been covering this well, and the American people must realize this and make a decision. The choice is up to the American people. Do Americans want to keep making America great or do they want a change of direction to the Democratic party and witness the destruction of all the things that are nation has achieved under the first two years of the Trump administration and the Republican held Congress. This choice on how the nation feels will be revealed on that Tuesday, Nov. 5.