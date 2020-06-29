Opinion: America is losing the war against COVID-19

According to the tallies and coronavirus graphs provided by the CDC and the New York Times, America has been showing increasing cases of the novel coronavirus.

California, the most populous state in the nation, has shown daily average cases of 4,200 cases, which is 12% higher than the number of cases compared to the last week’s data, according to the New York Times.

Texas and Florida, which are individually the second and third most populous state in the nation, have shown daily average cases of 2,650 and 2,400 cases, which are 54% and 90% higher than the number of cases compared to the last week’s data, according to the New York Times.

“The increase of cases of the novel coronavirus can be seen due to the increased number of asymptomatic patients and increasing cases among the young people around 20s and 30s,” Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, said in the coronavirus coverage announcement.

Similarly, as states reopened their economic activities including shops and stores, there has been a surge of coronavirus cases among 8 states, including Georgia, Louisiana, Florida and New York.

However, beaches and pools filled with people without wearing masks during weekends and holidays seem to offset the effort of doctors and nurses fighting the novel coronavirus in the battlefield, concerning politicians and civilians.

Severely increasing cases of the coronavirus may lead to other lockdowns and limitations on economic activities, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in the daily coronavirus update in the White House.

Foreign newspapers and politicians including the Siouxsie Wiles, an infectious-disease expert at the University of Auckland, warn American politicians and careless civilians not wearing masks of the potential danger of the “explosion” of cases in a month or two.

As the lockdown for months had already contracted the American national economy by more than 5%, according to the International Monetary Fund, newly imposed lockdowns would only exacerbate the situation to a greater extent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also agreeing with concerns and warnings given by foreign experts and politicians, warned that at least 26,000 patients would die and could lead up to infecting more than 1 million Americans if the trajectory doesn’t seem to improve the situation in America.

