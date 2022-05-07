Opinion: The necessity of inequality

To most, the term “equality” conjures up positive connotations in the mind. Some might contest, however, that such an ideology is idealistic and could lead to a utopian society since people’s privileges and their positions on the social hierarchy are equal to everyone else.

Undeniably, people not feeling left out or comparing life with others can definitely result in a better psychological mind. However, with equality, freedom is limited and no one can stand out and show their differences within the community and social level/context.

Although many people feel uneasy with inequality, I believe that one of the key problems of equality could emerge since no one would be willing to try hard. For example, students who are willing to achieve a good grade, study hard until they feel confident that they will ace the test. Students who simply do not care, will not even try.

As a result, we can clearly see which students put in the effort by looking at their grades. In contrast, if the school grading policy was applied to the rule of equality, everyone would be getting the same grades. It would be unfair to those who are willing to earn the result they worked for.

This would also become disadvantageous for those who are willing to get accepted to a prestigious college since there is no way that they can stand out and show how much of an outstanding student they are. Grade systems in academic institutions will allow individuals to be differentiated in the most efficient way and ultimately bring out the best competition.

In addition, the meaning of equality as a “social distinction” could bring out the best in all individuals. Everyone is different and has strengths and weaknesses in different areas. I think it is best to develop and contribute to society in the field they are best at.

If everyone’s jobs were the same, then how would society work? For example, if everyone is an executive director, then who would be the president, supermarket owner or janitor? If we do not have a lower class, who will do essential jobs that low-skilled workers are needed for?

In most cases, wealthy people create motivation, people become more innovative, and when these people succeed, they create millions of jobs. For example, Steve Jobs became a billionaire through his innovation but also created new opportunities for the rest of the people. This creates a large workforce allowing the economy to grow. Society would work best if individuals maximize their capacity not in an equal way.

Although some may argue that equality is the only key that opens the door to unity, we need inequality to achieve true diversity and minimize the narrowing uniformity of most radical systems.