Opinion: There shouldn’t be a stigma around makeup in the media

Makeup has become an essential part of daily life to many people because it provides a sense of empowerment and confidence. We are not all born perfect, nor can we ever be perfect. Everyone has imperfections in which they feel self-conscious about, therefore they are most likely to hide them. This could perhaps be a reason why young women feel the need to put on makeup.

Comparatively, the women portrayed on social media undeniably set unrealistic beauty standards, which causes many others to feel unsatisfied and even insecure with the way they look. Though women show their natural beauty, there is an acknowledged double standard, where women are afraid to show their bare beauty because society may perceive them as a “fraud.”

The portrayal of makeup styles on typical girls is what leads people to believe that makeup is not creative at all, it’s to hide insecurities. I personally believe that women use makeup to express themselves and there is nothing negative behind that. You can love your natural face but still want to use makeup.

Acne, redness, under-eye circles are normal, however, women have been tricked into believing that how we look naturally is not normal, that we need to cover ourselves with concealer.

In our increasingly transparent society today, significant pressure is placed on physical appearance. Media, especially social media, has a vast influence on how we live our lives and how we perceive beauty. It has changed our outlook on beauty standards and expectations. This brings about unreasonable expectations leading to the controversial usage of makeup throughout the media.

The media and popular makeup brands are what have drilled that into our minds. They drive the idea that a smokey eye or plumped lips are going to make someone fall for you, but that isn’t, or at least should not be the case.

As a result, people don’t know what most of us look like without makeup, so when we gather the confidence one day to decide not to wear any makeup, people ask:

“Are you sick?”

“Are you okay?”

“You look tired.”

All of this makes it even harder for someone to not feel pressured into wearing makeup to hide these things.

This is what makes it hard on makeup artists and anyone who loves the creative and artistic aspects of makeup in general because everyone holds a stigma and a perception that they are insecure or probably look awful under the “cake face.”

Is it wrong to make ourselves look good and feel pretty about ourselves?

There has been a wide debate about whether makeup is empowering or demeaning. While many people claim that the makeup industry is exploiting women for their money, some women actually need makeup to get through the day. It has become a form of art in which people are allowed to express themselves.

Makeup isn’t a mask, but rather a shield. It boosts confidence. It doesn’t make you “fake” or “plastic,” it only enhances your outer beauty, not the inner. You have to do that on your own.