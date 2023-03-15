The enemies to lovers trope provides an insightful perspective on human nature to look deeper than what first meets the eye.
Opinion
How to save a life: The importance of becoming a bone marrow donor
Bone cancer and disorders are fought each day by millions of people, yet the bone marrow registry has less than 1% of the world’s population registered. Make a difference and save someone’s life with a small act of swabbing.
Review: ‘The Bookseller of Kabul’ tells a poignant, familial narrative of Afghanistan
As Afghanistan slides further into extremist rule, Asne Seierstad’s “The Bookseller of Kabul” is a poignant walk down memory lane in a different time, one full of promise.
ocV!BE will bring a new entertainment district to the city of Anaheim
ocV!BE is a planned entertainment district in Anaheim, Calif. that will feature parks, restaurants, office space, a concert venue and more.
South Florida high school uses pep-rally style competition to combat bathroom misconduct
After a month of relatively unhelpful bathroom closures, Jensen Beach High School implements a competition-based method of discipline to combat repeated misconduct in an unconventional, yet well-received manner.
Fountain Valley Baron alumna Rachel Kloppenburg returns as the new Assistant Principal of Guidance
Stepping into her new role as Assistant Principal of Guidance, FVHS graduate Rachel Kloppenburg returns as an administrator after years of experience in education.
Opinion: Black History should be a year-round celebration
A 28-day month simply isn’t enough to encapsulate all that Black people have contributed to history.
Opinion: We need better gun control laws in California
After back-to-back shootings in January, it’s clear we need reinforcements on gun control laws.
Further steps are taken to tackle the adolescent mental health crisis
Following the release of a report by the US Preventive Services Task Force to screen children ages 12 to 18 for depression, students and Cynthia Olaya, school psychologist, discuss the importance of addressing students’ mental health.
Opinion: U.S. attack on Julian Assange and the truth
Julian Assange must be set free to stop the attack on press freedom.