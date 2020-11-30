Gobble‌ ‌gobble!‌ ‌Say‌ ‌goodbye‌ ‌to‌ ‌your‌ ‌Thanksgiving‌ ‌leftovers‌ with these three recipes‌

A big Thanksgiving dinner comes with loads of leftovers. Here are three easy and delicious recipes you can make with Thanksgiving leftovers.

Crispy Potato Cakes Ingredients 3 tbsp olive oil

1 ½ cup chopped onion

3 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1 cup Panko breadcrumbs

Salt

Pepper Instructions In a pan over medium-low heat, heat one tablespoon oil. Add chopped onions and ½ teaspoon of salt and pepper. Cook until the onions are soft and golden, which will take about seven minutes. Transfer the onions to a large mixing bowl, add your potatoes and mix. Season with salt and pepper. Spread Panko breadcrumbs in a shallow dish. In a large pan over medium-high heat, heat one tablespoon oil. Using a ⅓ cup measure, form the potato mixture into 12 semi-flattened patties that resemble the shape of a cake. Gently cover with Panko on both sides of each cake. Cook until golden brown and heated through, while flipping once. This will take about eight minutes. Turkey, Brie, Bacon and Cranberry Sandwiches Ingredients 4 slices of any type of bread

4 tbsp cranberry sauce

4 oz. sliced turkey

mozzarella cheese

4 pieces of bacon

½ cup baby spinach Instructions (for two sandwiches) Place bread on a baking sheet and top two slices with cranberry sauce, sliced turkey and mozzarella cheese. Broil for one minute or until the cheese melts. Top the cheese with crisp bacon and baby spinach. Sandwich with the remaining bread slices.

Thanksgiving Leftover Balls

Ingredients

2 cups stuffing, broken up if chunky

¾ cups finely chopped turkey

¾ cups finely grated parmesan cheese

3 tbsp chopped parsley

4-5 cups cold mashed potatoes

1 cup flour

1 lightly beaten egg

2 cups Panko breadcrumbs

1 ½ – 2 cups gravy for dipping

Instructions

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the stuffing, turkey, parmesan cheese and parsley. Mix until well blended. Using your hands, form 1 ½ inch balls and place them on the parchment-lined baking sheet. Form as many balls as you want or until the mixture runs out. Transfer them to the freezer and let sit for 30 minutes. This part is not necessary but is recommended to make step 6 easier. Set up a line of four bowls. Fill the first bowl with mashed potatoes, the second with flour, the third with the lightly beaten egg and the fourth with Panko breadcrumbs. Remove the stuffing balls from the freezer and wrap around four tablespoons of mashed potatoes around it. Gently roll each ball in flour, cover it with egg and then Panko breadcrumbs. Place the balls on the baking sheet. Take your balls to the stove and fill a pan with oil. Heat the oil to 365 degrees and line another baking sheet with paper towels. Drop two to three balls into the oil and fry until golden brown. After, transfer the fried balls to the paper-towel-lined baking sheet. Continue this process until all the balls are fried. Serve with gravy.