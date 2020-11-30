Gobble‌ ‌gobble!‌ ‌Say‌ ‌goodbye‌ ‌to‌ ‌your‌ ‌Thanksgiving‌ ‌leftovers‌ with these three recipes‌

A big Thanksgiving dinner comes with loads of leftovers. Here are three easy and delicious recipes you can make with Thanksgiving leftovers.
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 ½ cup chopped onion
- 3 cups leftover mashed potatoes
- 1 cup Panko breadcrumbs
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
- In a pan over medium-low heat, heat one tablespoon oil. Add chopped onions and ½ teaspoon of salt and pepper.
- Cook until the onions are soft and golden, which will take about seven minutes.
- Transfer the onions to a large mixing bowl, add your potatoes and mix. Season with salt and pepper.
- Spread Panko breadcrumbs in a shallow dish. In a large pan over medium-high heat, heat one tablespoon oil.
- Using a ⅓ cup measure, form the potato mixture into 12 semi-flattened patties that resemble the shape of a cake.
- Gently cover with Panko on both sides of each cake.
- Cook until golden brown and heated through, while flipping once. This will take about eight minutes.
Turkey, Brie, Bacon and Cranberry Sandwiches
Ingredients
- 4 slices of any type of bread
- 4 tbsp cranberry sauce
- 4 oz. sliced turkey
- mozzarella cheese
- 4 pieces of bacon
- ½ cup baby spinach
Instructions (for two sandwiches)
- Place bread on a baking sheet and top two slices with cranberry sauce, sliced turkey and mozzarella cheese.
- Broil for one minute or until the cheese melts.
- Top the cheese with crisp bacon and baby spinach. Sandwich with the remaining bread slices.
Ingredients
- 2 cups stuffing, broken up if chunky
- ¾ cups finely chopped turkey
- ¾ cups finely grated parmesan cheese
- 3 tbsp chopped parsley
- 4-5 cups cold mashed potatoes
- 1 cup flour
- 1 lightly beaten egg
- 2 cups Panko breadcrumbs
- 1 ½ – 2 cups gravy for dipping
Instructions
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, combine the stuffing, turkey, parmesan cheese and parsley. Mix until well blended.
- Using your hands, form 1 ½ inch balls and place them on the parchment-lined baking sheet. Form as many balls as you want or until the mixture runs out.
- Transfer them to the freezer and let sit for 30 minutes. This part is not necessary but is recommended to make step 6 easier.
- Set up a line of four bowls. Fill the first bowl with mashed potatoes, the second with flour, the third with the lightly beaten egg and the fourth with Panko breadcrumbs.
- Remove the stuffing balls from the freezer and wrap around four tablespoons of mashed potatoes around it.
- Gently roll each ball in flour, cover it with egg and then Panko breadcrumbs. Place the balls on the baking sheet.
- Take your balls to the stove and fill a pan with oil.
- Heat the oil to 365 degrees and line another baking sheet with paper towels.
- Drop two to three balls into the oil and fry until golden brown. After, transfer the fried balls to the paper-towel-lined baking sheet. Continue this process until all the balls are fried.
- Serve with gravy.
