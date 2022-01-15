Fountain Valley girls’ basketball soars above Upland Highlanders

Last Tuesday, the varsity girls’ basketball team flew out with a win against Upland with a final score of 58-48.

The Barons started out with a bang, quickly gaining a lead on Upland. Encouraged by the quickening competitive spirit, both teams made swift moves throughout the quarter. Ranging from aggressive blocks to smooth passes, neither team slowed down anytime soon.

In the first quarter, the ball was primarily in the possession of senior Audrey Tengan, senior Margaret Tengan and sophomore Audrey Chow. One key shot was a two-pointer from Audrey Tengan after a multitude of passes between the team beforehand. Chow assisted the successful shot. Audrey Tengan also made two notable free throw shots that furthered the Barons’ lead.

One minute was left in the quarter when Upland scored two points. Chow quickly followed with a three-pointer just as the timer buzzed.

With the Barons in the lead, the first quarter finished with a score of 17-4.

With Chow quickly gaining possession of the ball, the beginning of the second quarter immediately had the Lady Barons on offense. Margaret Tengan scored two points before the ball rapidly shifted to the other side allowing Upland the chance to score.

The same energy continued throughout the quarter, with both teams quickly alternating possession of the ball. However, the Barons prominently made many passes, not allowing Upland to steal the ball.

The first half of the second quarter leaned toward the Barons, with Margaret Tengan and Senior Eileen Kim collectively making three three-pointers. Junior Mary Nguyen also had continual possession of the ball.

However, Upland began picking up steam and made several shots in a row. The remainder of the quarter was a continuous back-and-forth. In the final 30 seconds, both teams scored two points each.

The second quarter ended 33-23, with Upland making a significant gain in points.

The third quarter began with the Barons having the ball; Margaret Tengan opened the second half with a three-pointer.

This quarter unveiled the efforts of the players, with a greater abundance of fast-paced steals and passes among the teams. At one point, Senior Hannah Walsh fell while holding the ball and still managed to pass it to Nguyen. Upland also made several shots in a row before Nguyen broke their streak with a three-pointer.

Close shots defined the last few minutes of the quarter before Upland made another successful shot. The quarter ended with the Barons in possession of the ball.

The third quarter finished with a score of 41-33.

Upland opened the final quarter with a layup, making the score 41-35. Although Audrey Tengan added cushion to the Barons’ score with a free throw, Upland made a series of successful free throws. At the four-minute mark, they were right at the Barons’ tail with only a one-point gap.

With the energy escalating, the Barons were driven to make a comeback the final few minutes of the game. Margaret Tengan made a three-pointer, followed by another two points.

“Toward the end, Margaret had some clutch points,” Audrey Tengan said.

Audrey Tengan continued with another three-pointer, and more points were thrown in the basket through free throws.

By the last minute, Upland made another two shots. The Barons quickly continued with two free throw shots, stretching out their lead.

The game ended with a final score of 58-48, the Barons soaring out with a win.

“I’m definitely happy that we won,” Audrey Tengan said. “I think we finished really well.”