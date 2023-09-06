Fountain Valley High School teachers select new 2023-2024 bell schedule

Teachers at Fountain Valley High School (FVHS) selected a new bell schedule for the 2023-2024 school year in a vote that ended on June 9. This schedule will come into effect starting the first day of school in Fall 2023.
The bell schedule will continue to be a traditional format with a zero through sixth period. The main difference is there will no longer be a break between second and third period. Passing periods will also be shortened to seven minutes, which is one minute less than the current eight minutes. Barons All Together time will remain on Mondays for school-wide activities to build school culture and connectedness.
Teachers selected the new zero through sixth period option in a final vote against the current 2022-2023 bell schedule. A student vote or survey was not directly a part of this year’s process.
However, a signed Memorandum of Understanding, an agreement between the DEA and HBUHSD on certain terms as a one-time exception to contract language, permitted FVHS teachers to initiate the process in the 2022-2023 school year and switch the bell schedule for the 2023-2024 school year.
According to English teacher and DEA Vice President Steve Schultz, the trigger option will still remain for next school year.
“[The bell schedule] will stay for potentially three years, but there is an opportunity for another trigger vote in September,” Schultz said. “If 75% of the staff vote to trigger [the bell schedule process], there will be another bell vote at the end of the [2023-2024] year. Whatever wins will be the schedule for the next two years.”