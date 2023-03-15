ocV!BE will bring a new entertainment district to the city of Anaheim

ocV!BE, a planned $4 billion, 95-acre multi-usesurrounding Honda Center, is home to the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks. The first phase of the project is scheduled to open in 2024 while the full project has a target completion date of 2028.

The project will feature 20 acres of public space, 10 acres of public parks, over 30 restaurant options, 1.1 million square feet of office space, two hotels, about 550 rooms in total, 1,500 residential units with 15% committed to affordable housing units and a new 5,700 capacity concert venue.

Honda Center will continue to operate as the main anchor of the entertainment portion of the project for the top events such as the Ducks, concerts and other events while other venues will provide more diverse entertainment activities.

There are four planned public plazas, each of them having its own focus and energy. The western urban plaza will hold the 5,700-capacity concert venue, a 50,000 square-foot market hall and the Paseo, a “landscaped boulevard” containing retail and dining. The southern plaza will be focused on the sports hub with some dining opportunities while the northern plaza will contain smaller-scale entertainment experiences. The eastern plaza will have a garden setting featuring public art and terraced seating for special events.

Sustainability is a core feature of the design and operations of ocV!BE with the project largely being transit-oriented; this allows employees, residents and guests to travel to the site via transit and ride share. This is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions through fewer car trips.

Renewable energy is also a large focus for ocV!BE as solar panels will be featured on the rooftop of all the parking garages, creating one of the largest solar arrays in the region and providing six megawatts of onsite power. The project is committed to using renewable energy for all the energy needs of the project and recycled water for landscaping needs.

ocV!BE is projected to provide 10,000 new construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs when completed. The project is estimated to generate $2 billion in one-time economic impact before completion and generate more than $400 million annually. The tax revenue generated by the project will help the city of Anaheim boost neighborhood and public safety.

The Anaheim City Council unanimously approved the project in September, paving the way for construction to begin at the end of 2022. The first phase of the project is expected to open in 2024 with the rest of the project completing in 2028. ocV!Be is planned to be a showcase for the 2028 Summer Olympics when Honda Center is scheduled to host indoor volleyball.