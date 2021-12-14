Review: Forget taco Tuesday, it’s Any’s Tacos

After exiting the 405 N freeway towards Beach Blvd, a brightly lit canopy illuminates the night. It is the home of Any’s Tacos, a family-owned taco stand.

Every night at 6:30 p.m., people line up at Any’s tacos, a food truck where you can choose a selection of different meats for $2 each. The list goes from: tripa (intestines), pollo (chicken), asada (grilled meat), buche (pork stomach), pastor (pork shoulder), cabeza (head), lengua (beef tongue), chorizo (highly seasoned chopped or ground pork sausage) and suadero (meat from the breast bone of a cow).

The meat spins on top of a fire while the tortilla shells are heated. It took only a few minutes for the line to pass and my dad and I ordered the most popular meat: al pastor. The meat is delicately placed on the shells and wrapped in foil to contain the warmth. As we move up, it turns into a self-serve bar where we can take as many marinated grilled onions, vegetables and salsas as we like. My dad and I were in awe when we saw the huge bins, along with the sandwich bags and small containers, ready to be filled.

I unpacked the foil-wrapped tacos and tried an al pastor one. A piece of pineapple was placed on top of the meat and the first bite was fresh and sweet because of it. The meat was tender, not dry, and you could taste the slight char from how the meat was cooked. The taco itself did not fully reach my expectations though. I was hoping for it to leave my mouth watering and craving more, like with birria tacos.