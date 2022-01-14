Review: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is webbed with a nostalgic vibrance

Writer’s Note: This review contains minor spoilers for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and previous Marvel movies.

Fans have been waiting nearly two-and-a-half years for it. The trailer erupted with a towering 355.5 billion views the day it was posted.

On Dec. 17, crowds of fans flocked to the theaters to catch a viewing of the newly released “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie. On its first day alone, it made a whopping $121 million, and it was the first film released during the pandemic to break $1 billion at the global box office.

From new fans to long-time adorers of the franchise, the movie has undoubtedly been anticipated by many worldwide.

But, does “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hold up to its record-breaking numbers?

I, personally, have fallen in love with Peter Parker and his Spider-Man identity after watching “Spider-Man: Homecoming” a couple of years back. He faces his own struggles in life, both as the crime-fighting Spider-Man and the teenaged Peter Parker. It makes him a relatable character for many, and I was endeared by his awkward, spirited personality.

The long-adored character really shone in the new installation, in ways viewers might not expect.

Picking right up from the events of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the movie sets the premise with Mysterio, the villain from “Far From Home,” revealing to the entire world that Spider-Man, a famed superhero, is Peter Parker. Mysterio places him in a bad light, making him out to be a vicious murderer.

All eyes are now locked onto Peter and everyone seems to carry their own opinion about him. He, as well as his friends and aunt, have to face the undeserved consequences that follow.

The movie follows Peter as he tries to clamber out of this sticky situation. After he grows greatly indignant at his own friends being poorly affected, he seeks help from Doctor Strange in hopes that the sorcerer can reverse the entire situation.

However, what he ends up receiving is in a completely different universe from what he had asked for.

Now, Peter is faced with moral dilemmas and unexpected villains he isn’t sure he can take on. “No Way Home” quickly formed into a film that kept audiences at the edge of their seats and constantly yearning for more.

When the movie ended, I was left feeling exactly one thing: speechless. I was utterly blown out of the water from what I had just seen. It was genuinely difficult to articulate the throng of emotions that had filled me during the two hours.

But, now that I’ve had a couple of weeks to relish my thoughts, I can at least attempt to put into words how “No Way Home” made me feel.

“No Way Home” utilizes an insanely intriguing concept that makes up the foundation of the plot: the multiverse. With this, the movie is able to introduce characters from prior Spider-Man movie series that are apart from the Marvel cinematic universe.

With familiar faces and satisfying references scattered throughout the scenes, the movie is sure to keep long-time followers of Spider-Man captivated and amazed.

I also have to point out the breathtaking visuals and brilliant action sequences, along with the talents of the actors and actresses. It made for not only a thrilling movie plot-wise but a visually appealing one too. The many tidbits of humor also tied in a comedic ease.

I was left swimming in a growing pool of emotions the further the movie went on. From laughter to tears to whispers of “oh my god,” the movie continued to exceed my expectations in an utterly spine-chilling manner.

A prominent part of the film is Peter’s character development. We are left still rooting for him throughout it all and hoping that he finds a way “back home.” I was personally absorbed in his relationships with the other characters, which in my opinion made the ending emotional in an incredibly bittersweet way.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” might be one of the best Marvel movies I’ve ever seen. There are many scenes I still replay because of the sheer enjoyment I feel watching them.

If you’re wondering if the newest Spider-Man installment is worth a movie ticket, I can confidently say that yes, it is. With the movie seamlessly weaving aspects from the past and present, it is sure to make you feel at home.