Features

Fountain Valley High School

Roaming Reporter: How do freshmen feel about the school year?

Freshman deal with entering high school after their last full in-person year was sixth grade.
Molly Chang

January 27, 2022

Due to the coronavirus, the sudden change in learning has impacted many students from all grades. Freshmen, especially, were forced to enter their first year of high school with their last full in-person year being sixth grade.

Here’s how Fountain Valley High School freshmen feel about the school year thus far.

