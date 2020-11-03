Roaming Reporter: How do students and staff at Fountain Valley feel about school reopening?

“For traffic control in and out of the classroom, I am going to use one door for entrance only and the other for exit only. Once students are in the classroom, every student is going to have an empty seat left, right, front and back. I believe this will allow students to be apart at least six feet away from each other at any given time. Science teachers have lab tables and a teacher’s demonstration table on top of the student tables. It will be impossible to clean all those tables by myself with just seven minutes of passing period while I have to prepare for the next class or use the restroom. I cannot force students to clean the tables but I will recommend so. If students would like to clean any surface, I will supply cleaning materials to students that I got from the district. [With the hybrid model], I do not know exactly what my class is going to look like. I have been overwhelmed the past few weeks converting my offline lessons into online lessons, and I am still struggling with that process. Once we are in the hybrid model, it is going to present a new challenge to me because I need to find out how to perform a laboratory experiment with half of the class physically in the classroom while the other half is online,” chemistry teacher Jake Lee said. (Photo courtesy of Jake Lee)