Topics
High School Insider logo

Sign In

About                                        Join

(Photos by Charisse Nguyen)

Opinion

Fountain Valley High School

Roaming Reporter: What are Fountain Valley students doing over winter break?

Barons enjoyed spending time with loved ones over the holiday season.
<a href="https://highschool.latimes.com/author/btnguyen151/" target="_self">Brandon Nguyen (Student FVHS)</a>

Brandon Nguyen (Student FVHS)

January 8, 2022
With the COVID-19 pandemic dwindling down from the rise of vaccinations, winter break will look a lot different than last year. Many Barons are looking forward to it as a time to rest from school and make up for experiences they weren’t able to have last year. The challenges of the pandemic have reminded many people why we celebrate the holidays, which they may take for granted.

Column: This winter, encourage eating

Column: This winter, encourage eating

by | ,

Every December, malls wrap their fake indoor plants in silver tinsel, radio stations blast Christmas carols with different beats but the same lyrics, and people from Southern California convince themselves that 65 degrees is below freezing and worthy of a scarf, mug...

B4L changes its look

B4L changes its look

by |

The slogan “Baron For Life” is intertwined throughout the Fountain Valley High School campus and culture. It finds itself embedded in speeches, posters and most prominently in the B4L raffle here at FVHS. The four B4L values of being considerate, analytical, curious...