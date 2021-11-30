Starbucks’s fall drinks feel like the warm hug you might need

From running on a heavily deprived sleep schedule or needing to power through a prolonged study session, a lot of people can use a caffeinated pick-me-up from time to time. And then you have the others: shameless consumers in sweets and the like — seeking their newest savory venture.

If you’re either one or both, you’re in luck, because Starbucks’s newly released fall menu has the perfect mixture of both.

Starbucks has been routinely releasing their fall drinks for many years in a row now; it started with the legendary pumpkin spice latte that set off the pumpkin-flavored mania that occurs every season.

I, for one, am a long-time Starbucks indulger and a (mediocre) coffee extraordinaire. So, as expected, I have already wandered through their latest menu and judged just how savory these famed drinks are.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

The one and only pumpkin spice latte is such an icon of the fall season that many people consider the drink’s release to be the official start of autumn.

From the first sip to the last, the latte was delightfully palatable. The drink carries a distinct pumpkin taste and continuously bursts with mouthwatering satisfaction.

It leans heavily toward the sweet side, with barely a hint of bitterness in sight. I would recommend the latte to those looking for a treat or those who don’t quite enjoy the taste of coffee. My brother, for one (who recoiled at a sip of my dad’s black coffee), also tried the latte and genuinely liked it.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

The pumpkin cold brew is another fond favorite, and for good reason too.

While it has the same flavorful pumpkin zest as the latte, the pumpkin cold brew steps far into the bitter side. It also carries the same unique cold brew richness that other cold brews have. I would say it is the perfect choice for those who detest sugary drinks (like my dad and his black coffee).

The pumpkin cream cold brew is probably my favorite out of the drinks I’ve tried. It holds the perfect balance of sweetened creaminess and tangy bitterness.

Apple Crisp Macchiato

The Apple Crisp Macchiato is the latest addition to the fall menu, making its first debut into the world this year.

Like many others who first saw the news, I was a bit skeptical. An apple-flavored coffee is definitely unheard of and I wondered just how exactly Starbucks pulled it off.

After holding it off for so long, I finally tried it — and was pleasantly surprised. The macchiato holds a toasty bitterness along with a subtle hint of apple. The apple flavoring wasn’t too overwhelming and it blended into the drink very nicely.

I definitely recommend mixing the drink so the contrasting flavors melt into each other. Therefore, you aren’t starting with pungent bitterness and ending with a nauseatingly sweet liquid. Once it is blended together, it falls slightly more on the sweet side. And, like with the cold brew, it carries the same definite macchiato taste that all macchiatos have.

This drink, evidently, has been a very two-sided matter among those who have tried it. It seems that people either love it or hate it. I, personally, found it surprisingly tasty but wouldn’t go out of my way to get it again.

Final Thoughts

Trying Starbucks’s latest featured drinks has been a journey in itself, and I found all of them to be the cozy refreshers I needed. And, with fall unfolding into the world with open arms and a haze of seasonal comfort, these drinks feel increasingly more appealing by the day.

So, the next time you stop by your local Starbucks, you might want to try these celebrated beverages for yourself.