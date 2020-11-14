Visit some of Orange County’s haunted history

Throughout Orange County, spirits from several spooky areas appear. Here are some haunted locations to visit, with masks and while practicing social distancing, of course.

Huntington Beach Pier

101 Main Street, Huntington Beach, Calif. 92648

At the pier, ghosts of victims of accidental-deaths and other tragedies can be seen roaming. Known as the “father of surfing,” Duke Kahanamoku surfs the waves at night even though he died in 1968. Other paranormal activity includes drinks being ordered at 3 a.m., the founder of Katin Surf Shop looking over employees and creepy voices murmuring.

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, Calif. 90620

Located in Buena Park, Knott’s Berry Farm has a lot of attractions that are rumored to be haunted. Diners at Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant report seeing a figure of an elderly woman, Mrs. Knotts, in the back of the dining room. Though Peanuts Playhouse at Camp Snoopy has been removed, employees have seen lights flickering on and off when no one was present and felt someone following them.

Chapman University

1 University Dr, Orange, Calif. 92866

The private university of Chapman, home to a few FVHS alumni, has reported seeing paranormal activity in a classroom from the 100-year-old Smith Hall. Loud footsteps have been heard during a lecture and upstage on the Waltmar Theatre. A group of ghost hunters took on the task by exploring Smith Hall and the Waltmar Theatre, where they found a ghostly figure moving in and out of the infrared camera but do not have concrete evidence.

Santa Ana River Trail Bridge

Santa Ana River Trail, Huntington Beach, Calif. 92646

According to locals, the River Trail Bridge in Santa Ana is home to spirits who have committed suicide at the bridge and Native people who once lived in the area. They heard men talk and whisper under the bridge, but the spirits pick and choose who can hear them. Some locals believe something has to trigger the spirits for them to appear.

Anaheim White House Restaurant

887 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805

Known for its Italian food, the restaurant is haunted by young children and the spirit of a woman. The staff noticed items put away were left at the dining room the next day, laughter from upstairs and doors swinging open when no one was nearby. It is said that the daughter of a former resident was killed in front of the house and died upstairs. Occasionally, the daughter and her ghost friends play around upstairs.