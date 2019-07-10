Through journalism, Elijah Alavazo hopes to highlight the culture of his hometown

On the path to discovering his passion, Carson High School alumnus Elijah Alavazo immersed himself in different forms of media — from video games to YouTube videos to just browsing the web. Alavazo’s taste for media earned him the technology editor position for his school newspaper in his senior year of high school.

Another motivating factor for Alavazo’s involvement in journalism is the diversity in his hometown Carson, Calif.

“There’s a lot of stories you can find on like any street corner, any person, any event — there’s always a story to tell,” Alavazo said. “That inclusiveness just like… it just gets me excited. I’m an outgoing person, I want to know things about other people.”

The rising California State University, Long Beach freshman described himself as a friendly and charismatic character, always laughing and joking with anyone he meets. Alavazo said he is social and likes to know what everyone likes and dislikes, making sure to be mindful of everyone’s limits.

Alberto Diaz, Alavazo’s close friend from school, praises Alavazo for his fearless personality.

“He’s not afraid to meet new people, he’s very outspoken,” Diaz said. “He likes to speak his mind and I look up to him in that regard.”

Alavazo said he knows he can turn to his friends during difficult times in his life. He credits them for helping him become confident.

“They kind of helped me move up in life and grow as a person… they made me who I am today,” Alavazo said.

Alavazo is still unsure about his plans for the future, he said. He hopes that this internship will be a learning experience for him and help him decide on his aspirations in life.

“I’m still experimenting. I’m still learning about myself,” Alavazo said. “I really believe that journalism is really cool and interesting.”