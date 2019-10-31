Industry sheriff station hosts annual haunted jail

Just left of Stafford St., trick or treaters and police alike participated in a fog-filled night of free candy, crashed cars and “purge” like horrors at the local sheriff’s station.

City of Industry’s Sheriff Station hosted its sixth annual Haunted Jail Maze and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26 as a nonprofit charity for its Youth Activities League.

With ticket sales starting at 5 p.m., the event featured additional activities such as a small petting zoo, a DJ, raffle and mini trick-or-treat games. People flocked from all parts of the city to support the station and catch a peek of the maze transformed jail.

Once a jail that housed dangerous criminals, four high schools around the area were invited to decorate the scariest jail cell in the spirit of friendly competition. Students were encouraged to support their school as well as the station by way of $3 donation to enter the maze and see the jail.

Wilson High School sophomore Serena Yang shared her thoughts about her first time coming to the event.

“At first I came as extra credit for a class, [however] now I can not wait to get into the haunted maze again,” Yang said. “I did not even know we had this every year but I am glad I found a way to support my community.”

However, many people expressed their discontent about the long lines for tickets and the maze. At one point, ticket sales paused due to a shortage that left customers waiting for 15 minutes. Due to the hundreds of tickets sold, wait times in lines could last up to two hours.

Nevertheless, many families spent the wait time exploring a variety of activities at hand.

Many trick or treaters made a dent in the 450 lbs of candy donated for the Trunk or Treat near the back of the event. The cars themselves ranged from antique models to hundred thousand dollar snipers.

According to the owner of the hundred thousand dollar supercar, it was an opportunity to “pass out candy to the kids” and “show off our cars.”

Moreover, upon entering the maze guests weaved through a purge themed mini-maze while wearing a glow bracelet and anticipating jump scares. Volunteers were seen sprouting glowing skeleton masks and shake bottles in an effort to spook the guests.

Along with the ominous fog, occasional scream followed by laughter and smell of kettle corn, the 2019 Industry Station’s take on a haunted night was a true success.