Review: ‘League of Legends’ is the video game for everyone

Over the course of the pandemic and staying at home, I have explored different hobbies and pastimes to keep me motivated and entertained throughout online school and being at home. One of my favorite video games I love playing, especially with friends, is “League of Legends,” an online multiplayer battle game developed by Riot Games.

“League of Legends” is a team based battle game where two teams, each with 5 champions, battle and destroy each other’s turrets or base. The team that destroys the other’s main base is the victor. There are many different champions to play, and each has their own unique powers and special combinations.

I was first introduced to the game one day, as my good friend and I were doing math homework over Hangouts during the last months of our freshman year. She introduced me to the game that she’d been playing lately that was pretty popular, which of course was “League of Legends.” (Also, I never pegged her for a gamer.)

She shared her screen on what she was playing, and I was overwhelmed. There were flashy fights everywhere, and everyone’s characters were moving so fast fighting one another. However, she kept insisting I play with her, and though I resisted for a period of time, one day I eventually caved. I downloaded the game and attempted the tutorial of the game.

My brain hurt just trying to understand all the functions and interfaces of the game. I was so lost on which avatar to pick, and I would die 10 times during one round. I ended up failing the tutorial. I felt so embarrassed I stopped playing the game. But when I got the nerve to try it again in the coming summer 2021 vacation, I really started to pick the game up.

As I continued playing with my friend and others, I got better, and the game functions soon became a breeze for me. I really love playing this game, because the game is honestly so much fun. From navigating the controls, choosing your avatar, playing with your friends or defeating your enemies, it is a much needed break from online school last year. I play it whenever I’m stressed or burnt out, and I would forget my stress as I focused on navigating my avatar to defeat the enemy bot.

The graphics design and color scheme of the game are also so aesthetically pleasing. There are also many characters to choose from, and according to the official “League of Legends” website, there are over 140 characters for you to pick and play. Each character has a unique and beautiful character design. For me, I mostly play the character Ashe, a markswoman. Her most notable features are her white hair along with her signature bow and arrow. During fight and battle scenes, the lighting is bright and powerful yet not overwhelming on the eyes. The battle arena, which is designed like a wilderness, matches the adventurous feel to the game.

If you’re worried about being not as good for a first timer like me, don’t worry. Just relax, and focus on yourself in the game. Even navigating the controls can be fun, because you get to experience what each control does for the first time.

I greatly recommend playing with your friends, because you can invite them to play the same game as you, and you can choose to play against AI bots or a real game with real people. You can also team up with them to defeat enemies.

As there are different types of champions, like mages (magic type) and marksman (champions who deal strong attacks), they all have different attack abilities and finishing off an enemy champion with a friend feels refreshing and rewarding. There’s a map on the bottom right corner of your screen that allows you to see where everyone is, including your allies, friends, and the enemies.

When you’re cornered or maybe lonely, you can follow the map to go to where your friends are and team up to battle against bots. There is also a chat where you can ask for help and much more.

I’m glad I decided to play this game, as playing “League of Legends” is now one of my favorite hobbies. I enjoy relaxing and not having to think too much while enjoying the game on my own or with friends. When you move your mouse and keys to fight against other champions, you don’t really have to think too much. Your hands just move to defeat any enemies.

For anyone who plays video games or wants to start, I highly recommend “League of Legends.” It’s a wonderful combination of smooth gameplay, beautiful character designs, and a great way to make (virtual) memories with friends.