Opinion: Banning of critical race theory jeopardizes the future of America

Critical race theory has become a new phenomenon

for people unwilling to acknowledge the systemic racism existent in our country’s history and how it impacts the present.

To understand the reason behind CRT’s rise in the culture, it is important to differentiate what it is and what it is not. Adversaries fear that CRT criticizes all white individuals for oppressing the Black community, while stereotyping all Black people as victims of injustice, according to CNN.

These concerns have spurred state governments and school boards from Idaho to Tennessee to ban the discussions and teachings of xenophobia within the classroom, according to District Administration. A fundamental problem exists in that these broad understandings are inaccurate representations of the framework of CRT.

CRT does not attribute bigotry and hate to white people as a group. Simply put, critical race theory states that U.S. social institutions (e.g., the criminal justice system, education system, labor market, housing market, and healthcare system) are laced with racism embedded in laws, regulations, rules and procedures that lead to differential outcomes by race, according to Brookings Institution.

Racism can exist without racists. However, people are unable to separate the social institutions from their individual identity as Americans, and they believe that they are the system. The impracticable separation of the two speaks to how normalized racial ideology is within American identity.

Additionally, people who set a clear distinction between the past and the present create a false narrative that the United States now consists of an impartial democracy. These individuals fail to recognize the reality that America is not home for everyone.

CRT activists are not blaming the current white population for what their people did in the past, but rather claiming that the white people alive now have a moral obligation to help combat the systemic racism that impacts the lives of many Americans today, according to the Washington Post. The policies that suffocate this national awakening prevent the struggle toward a fair and just society.

The legislation passed by several states bans the discussion, teaching and orientation that the United States is racist as well as conversations about conscious and unconscious bias, privilege, discrimination and oppression, according to Brookings Institution. These restrictions also extend beyond race to include gender.

The suppression of the development of students’ opinions and ideas in classrooms proves to be inadequate education and reveals that racism exists within law itself.

Colorblind ideology cannot be expected from a society that is far from colorblind. Xenophobia creeps into every aspect of people’s lives, whether this truth is accepted or not. The issue of racial discrimination in the United States should be confronted to create a better society for the future of students.