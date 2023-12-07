Dolls with Purpose: The Feminist Flourish of the New American Girl Doll Store

The American Girl Flagship store opened in Westfield’s Outdoor Mall in Century City on September 9, 2023. American Girl doll is a company that produces 18-inch dolls for children aged eight and older.

The store has several attractions that many customers were excited about.

“I loved the opening of American Girl in Century City,” Tara Indelicato said. “It was so exciting and empowering.” Indelicato is a hair stylist working at the new location.

It held endless displays of dolls from all walks of life. Dolls with different races, interests, sexual identities and more. They even presented dolls without hair.

One display shows a doll celebrating Eid al-Fitr while another doll participates in Diwali traditions. It also highlights cultures from all over the world and American Girl’s underlying message of appreciating all people’s heritages goes far beyond dolls. It aims to teach girls to be inclusive and not ashamed of who they are.

“Just be who you are,” Indelicato said. Even if you know, people are gonna say things, people are always gonna say things, choose what you want. ”

It also comes with a message of race and inclusion, The store sells dolls of different races and ethnicities. They have also published a book entitled “Race and Inclusion: Standing up to racism and building a better world”.

The store opened after the Barbie film took by storm this summer. The Barbie film seemingly combined the world of Barbie with the human world, coming together to demonstrate the difficulties of being a woman. Behind the glitter and shine, American Girl presents a message of feminism and that women can be whoever they want to be.

“We love empowering women,” Indelicato said. “That’s why we have all the different types of dolls, all the different types of names, and then like all their stories as well, because each of the dolls comes with the story. ”

Moreover, it has a salon, where customers may get their hair done, nails painted or get their ears pierced with their dolls. Lily Enayati, a customer at the American Girl’s salon said.

“I was just as excited to get my niece’s doll’s ears pierced as I was to get my own ears pierced,” Enayati said.