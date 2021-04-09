Apply Now: HS Insider 2021 Virtual Summer Internship

The L.A. Times High School Insider youth journalism program is calling for ambitious student journalists from Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties to join the 6th HS Insider Summer Internship cohort. Join a team of passionate young reporters and spend your summer telling the stories that matter most to young people.

As a HS Insider Intern, you will have the opportunity to experience life as a professional journalist: covering breaking news, crafting feature enterprise stories and experimenting in multimedia storytelling. During the 6-week virtual internship program, you’ll have the chance to pursue stories about your own communities with the support of mentors, extensive training and workshops from an award-winning newsroom.

Apply via the Workday portal by Friday, May 7.

Questions? Email Molly Heber at molly.heber@latimes.com.