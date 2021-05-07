HS Insider hosting Open House and Internship Q&A Tuesday, May 11

New to High School Insider? Interested in applying for the summer internship, but have last minute questions?

Join Team HS Insider for our Open House and Internship Q&A where you can learn all about HS Insider and get your questions about the internship answered before the May 14 application deadline.

HS Insider Open House and Internship Q&A

Tuesday, May 11

4-5 p.m.

As an Open House, you do not have to attend for the full hour if you do not want to, but if you have specific questions about either the HS Insider program or the summer internship, please try to attend for the corresponding half hour of the presentation:

4 – 4:30: HS Insider Overview

4:30 – 5: Summer Internship Overview and Q&A

Sign up for the Open House here and read more about the internship here .