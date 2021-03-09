Join us! Instagram Workshop for Student Journalists — March 18

Journalists and publishers are using Instagram in cool, innovative ways to share their stories and drive engagement with new audiences. As people spend more time on Instagram, we know they can also feel a certain pressure to present themselves in a certain way.

L.A. Times HS Insider and Instagram are teaming up to share tips, tricks and trends on how to grow and manage your journalistic presence online. We’ll also discuss protecting your well-being and have a more positive experience on Instagram.

Sign up now!

Date: Thursday, March 18

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT

Location: Zoom (link to be sent our prior to the event)

Questions?: Email Molly Heber at molly.heber@latimes.com

Sign up at this link or in the form below:

