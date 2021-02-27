Share your story: Student Press Freedom

We’re calling on student journalists everywhere to share stories about the critical role that student media plays in covering our communities and the need to protect student newsrooms!

HS Insider and PBS SoCal | KCET are working together to collect and amplify your stories about Student Press Freedom. Here’s what you need to know:

Initial Deadline: March 12 (but really, ongoing)

What do we mean by “ongoing”? We want to make a big impact by sharing lots of your stories all at once. So, if you’re able to submit a piece by March 12, we can design a social media campaign to highlight a cool collection of stories! Your stories are important no matter what so even if you can’t make the deadline, that should not discourage you from participating (and we can try to find other ways to amplify your piece!).

Story guidelines:

Your story should somehow convey the importance of student press freedom. How you do that is up to you! Submit a written piece, produce a video or podcast — whatever will best tell the story.

Here are some ideas: