Join High School Insider and PBS SoCal | KCET for Winter “URL”: Student Press Freedom!

This February, we’re partnering with PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs for our winter meet-up event to talk about the critical role that student media plays in covering our communities and the need to protect student journalists’ independence.

Come connect with student journalists from across the country and with three special guests:

Marie Cusick is a Youth Media Producer with PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs. Marie joined SRL from StateImpact Pennsylvania, a public media collaboration covering energy and the environment. As a multimedia reporter based at WITF in Harrisburg, Marie closely followed the political, social, environmental, and economic effects of Pennsylvania’s natural gas boom. She was also part of NPR’s Energy and Environmental Collaborative and produced documentaries for PBS member stations about environmental rights and nuclear power. Her reporting has been recognized with a Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists and a national Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining StateImpact, Marie covered science and technology for WMHT in Albany, New York.

Jessica Martinez is a digital editor for the Los Angeles Times. She earned her bachelor’s degrees in journalism and social and cultural analysis from New York University. She also received her associate’s degree from El Camino College, where she was the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper and magazine.

Omar S. Rashad is a California-based college student journalist reporting on higher education, housing and state legislation for Cal Poly SLO Mustang News and the CalMatters College Journalism Network. He is an alumni of High School Insider and was an HSI multimedia intern in 2018.

What is a “URL” event?

High School Insider hosts quarterly “IRLs” that convene student and professional journalists around a topic chosen by Insiders. It’s a rare opportunity for student writers, readers and journalists to meet and for all of them to get to know journalists in a casual setting. As with everything in our lives, all of our events are now virtual, thus our “IRLs” have become “URLs.” What hasn’t changed is that these are really exciting opportunities to talk with professionals, meet students from across the country, and talk about the issues that matter to you. Join us!

Event Details

Saturday, February 27

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Zoom (Link will be sent in advance of the event)

SIGN UP HERE:

https://forms.gle/LaceQjp7eMDRdjtTA