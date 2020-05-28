Opinion: Too much homework affects student’s health

Many students at Hilda Solis Learning Academy believe too much homework is impacting them. In a school survey, almost 40% of students said they spent three hours or more a night. The amount of homework that teachers are assigning to students is affecting students mentally, but also physically. Many students believe there should be a change in the amount of homework they are receiving.

“I usually feel stressed when I am doing my homework and this is bad for my health,” Irismel Lezama, a Hilda Solis freshman, said. “Too much homework does impact a student’s life because they won’t be able to enjoy their free time, or be able to join a sport because students will be overwhelmed with finishing their homework.”

She said she spends up to four hours a night doing homework, not leaving her much time to do anything else.

“I think homework affects a student because it puts a large amount of constant stress on the student which can result in harmful physical effects to the body,” Haley Harrington, a Hilda Solis health teacher, said. “I don’t think homework should be given every night, and the time provided to complete the assignment should be relevant to the rigor of the assignment.”

According to a study by Stanford University, 56% of students considered homework a primary source of stress. In the study, researchers found that too much homework can result in a lack of sleep, headaches, exhaustion and weight loss.

“I think there should be a change in the amount of homework that a teacher assigns to students. I don’t even want to take honor classes because I’m afraid of having too much homework and being stressed out all the time,” Jade Perez, another ninth-grade student at Hilda Solis, said.

Personally, I have a lot of homework and stay up late to finish it, which I know affects how much sleep I am getting. It seems that teachers should really consider the amount of homework they are assigning.