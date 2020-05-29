Opinion: Trump’s impeachment trial almost made me lose hope

On the morning of January 21, I was very anxious to know the final verdict of Trump’s impeachment trial. After 13 long hours of intense deliberation, the trial finally came to an end. He was impeached, but the Senate rejected the evidence that would have removed him as president. When I found out the impeachment wasn’t really going to happen, I felt extremely devastated.

How am I supposed to believe in democracy when it is obvious that the president utilizes his power to inflict hate toward immigrants?

It is known that Donald Trump attacks immigrants. According to an article in the magazine Mother Jones, Trump “wasted no time in overhauling [the] immigration system with high-profile moves” as soon as he took office, like separating asylum seekers from their children, trying to kill the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and building a wall along the border between the United States and Mexico. Basically, Donald Trump has been doing whatever he can to stop immigrants from staying in the United States.

Immigrants do not want to cause any harm to anyone; they only want a better future in this country. Trump is not just throwing up obstacles for refugees, but he is also denying people who are applying for immigration legally as well. The denial rates for 13 categories of family-based and employment-based visas and residency permits have spiked since he took office, according to Mother Jones. The president has been denying residence for too many immigrants, despite them having done nothing wrong.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders broke it down well when he told the New York Times that Trump convinced voters that undocumented immigrants were to blame “for unemployment, drug addiction and economic struggles in many communities.”

I feel disgusted that the president of the United States promotes racism toward immigrants. I am the daughter of an immigrant woman from Michoacán, Mexico, and that makes me proud. I appreciate everything my mother does for my sister and me. She is a hardworking mother, and I think that it is disrespectful to see how Trump refers to immigrants.

It is immoral to talk about immigrants in a way that will affect their image, especially because immigrants help the country in many ways. They especially help the country’s economy. Innumerable immigrants work up to 12 hours a day in service jobs and in agricultural fields. Many American citizens reject working on these fields, and they will not accept being paid the minimum wage. Thus, the government relies on immigrants to work these jobs and boost the economy.

Trump’s anti-immigrant policies are so overwhelming that they lead some people to be scared to vote and others to simply believe that voting does not make a difference.

“I will vote just to do my part as a citizen,” 19-year-old Carlos Lopez, a student at Cal State L.A., said. “It may or may not make a difference, but as long as I know I did my part, I’m cool.”

Even though I’m not 18 yet, I think voting is the start of a better community since voting will allow us to determine our future president. If we really want immigrants to be respected, we should NOT give up.

So, remember, don’t lose hope, because if you vote, you can and will make a change.