Let’s Talk: Combating Mental Health Stigma at Hoover High School

Over the past school year, I produced a film regarding mental health stigma at Herbert Hoover High School in Glendale. Originally created as a year-long assignment to fulfill the senior project requirement for my AP English Literature class, I soon realized this film could serve a greater purpose.

I was inspired to produce “Let’s Talk” after my own experiences with mental illness and the experiences that my classmates have shared with me throughout high school. I spent several years bottling up my thoughts and emotions until I finally sought help during my junior year where I was later diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.

No one should have to deal with a mental illness alone, and as I began to do research, I learned there are many resources available in my school district and community to support students in crisis. It is for this reason that I believe mental health awareness can truly make a difference in our community.

My hope is that anyone out there who may be suffering in silence, hesitant/unable to seek help, or concerned about a loved one can watch this film and be reassured there are many people out there who understand what you or someone you care about is going through.

Most importantly, I hope that we can foster a community that encourages mental health discussion and supports those who are yet to open up about their experiences.

Feel free to share the film link. If you have any questions or comments regarding the film, please email me at erikadaniamartin@gmail.com.