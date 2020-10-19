2020 Virtual CSUN J-Day Contest Winners Announced

Over two hundred students from forty-nine schools attended the 28th annual and first-ever virtual CSUN Journalism Day.
Students attended virtual workshops led by professional journalists, competed in media contests, met with reporters in roundtables and learned from master storyteller, Steve Padilla, in the keynote address. CSUN’s Department of Journalism hosted the event in collaboration with the Southern California Journalism Education Association, LA Times High School Insider with additional support from the LA Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, PBS Newshour Student Reporting Labs and PBS SoCal | KCET.
Thank you to the twenty-one journalists who volunteered to judge contests, record workshops and meet with the next generation of reporters:
Judges
Susan Brenneman
Arvli Ward
Stephanie Bluestein
Darleen Principe
Saba Hamedy
Calvin Alagot
Andres Soto
Eduardo Gonzalez
Gretchen Macchiarella
Ali Berzon
Speakers
Victor Fernandez
Andrew Campa
Evan Solano
Adriana Lacy
Steve Padilla
Alejandra Molina
Lila Seidman
Paloma Esquivel
Alexa Diaz
Gustavo Arellano
Kent Nishimura
Finally, congratulations to the media contest winners!
