2020 Virtual CSUN J-Day Contest Winners Announced

Over two hundred students from forty-nine schools attended the 28th annual and first-ever virtual CSUN Journalism Day.

Students attended virtual workshops led by professional journalists, competed in media contests, met with reporters in roundtables and learned from master storyteller, Steve Padilla, in the keynote address. CSUN’s Department of Journalism hosted the event in collaboration with the Southern California Journalism Education Association, LA Times High School Insider with additional support from the LA Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, PBS Newshour Student Reporting Labs and PBS SoCal | KCET.

Thank you to the twenty-one journalists who volunteered to judge contests, record workshops and meet with the next generation of reporters:

Judges

Susan Brenneman

Arvli Ward

Stephanie Bluestein

Darleen Principe

Saba Hamedy

Calvin Alagot

Andres Soto

Eduardo Gonzalez

Gretchen Macchiarella

Ali Berzon

Speakers

Victor Fernandez

Andrew Campa

Evan Solano

Adriana Lacy

Steve Padilla

Alejandra Molina

Lila Seidman

Paloma Esquivel

Alexa Diaz

Gustavo Arellano

Kent Nishimura

Finally, congratulations to the media contest winners!

