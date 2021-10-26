2021 Virtual CSUN J-Day Contest Winners Announced

Over one hundred students attended the 29th annual and second-ever virtual CSUN Journalism Day.
Students attended virtual workshops led by professional journalists, competed in media contests, met with reporters in roundtables and learned from L.A. Times deputy editor Joseph Serna in the keynote address. CSUN’s Department of Journalism hosted the event in collaboration with the Southern California Journalism Education Association, LA Times High School Insider with additional support from the LA Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, PBS Newshour Student Reporting Labs and PBS SoCal | KCET.
Thank you to the nineteen journalists who volunteered to judge contests, record workshops and meet with the next generation of reporters:
Judges
Alan Zarembo
Shahrazad Encinias
Stephanie Bluestein
Mariel Garza
Susan Brenneman
Blake Williams
Calvin Alagot
Carolyn Burt
Andres Soto
Samantha Melbourneweaver
Speakers
Nic Cha Kim
Jon Healey
Jason Armond
Heba Elorbany
Mike Hiestand
Rachel Racusen
Iris Lee
Louisa Frahm
Joseph Serna
