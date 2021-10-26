2021 Virtual CSUN J-Day Contest Winners Announced

Over one hundred students attended the 29th annual and second-ever virtual CSUN Journalism Day.

Students attended virtual workshops led by professional journalists, competed in media contests, met with reporters in roundtables and learned from L.A. Times deputy editor Joseph Serna in the keynote address. CSUN’s Department of Journalism hosted the event in collaboration with the Southern California Journalism Education Association, LA Times High School Insider with additional support from the LA Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, PBS Newshour Student Reporting Labs and PBS SoCal | KCET.

Thank you to the nineteen journalists who volunteered to judge contests, record workshops and meet with the next generation of reporters:

Judges

Alan Zarembo

Shahrazad Encinias

Stephanie Bluestein

Mariel Garza

Susan Brenneman

Blake Williams

Calvin Alagot

Carolyn Burt

Andres Soto

Samantha Melbourneweaver

Speakers

Nic Cha Kim

Jon Healey

Jason Armond

Heba Elorbany

Mike Hiestand

Rachel Racusen

Iris Lee

Louisa Frahm

Joseph Serna

