2021 Year In Review Image

(HS Insider)

Hero

2021’s top stories: Reflecting on another year full of COVID

December 30, 2021

In 2021, Insiders from across the country and throughout the world told important stories about their schools, communities and the issues that matter most to them. Team HS Insider has gathered a collection of these stories to reflect on and celebrate the end of the year. 

 

Education

LAUSD school bus driver Ismael Cabrera keeps an eye on the students boarding his bus after school on November 10. (Photo by Delilah Brumer)

LAUSD school bus drive shortage leads to reduction in routes, longer rides

by Delilah Brumer, junior, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

 

Virtual learning didn’t stop L.A. Braille Institute

by Grace Lee, senior, Buena Park High School

 

Features

Alan Do stands outside his family’s 36-year-old business, Friendly Donuts. (Photo by Yejin Heo)

Cambodian immigrant-owned Friendly Donuts is sprinkled with history

by Yejin Heo, senior, Northwood High School

 

LA’s newest project? A youth development department

by Payton Zarceno, senior, Mt. SAC Early College Academy

 

Bob Ballard: The story behind the man who found the Titanic

by Jeremy Hsiao, California School of the Arts graduate, class of 2020

 

TommyInnit’s Minecraft character looks out at what remains of L’manberg, the country he fought for. (Photo by @The_Eret / Twitter)

 

Entertainment

The Dream SMP: How Minecraft role-play is taking over Twitch

by Leilani Poltorak, senior, Palisades Charter High School

 

The dark side of the K-pop Industry

by Hillary Hiu, sophomore, Diamond Bar High School

 

Review: Netflix animated series ‘The Dragon Prince’ is generic and doesn’t live up to its hype

by Anna Holden, Grossmont Middle College graduate, class of 2021

 

Review: ‘The Penthouse: War In Life” will always leave you wanting more

by Helaine Zhao, junior, Orange County School of the Arts

 

Bryce Wettstein skateboarding.

Bryce Wettstein, 17, skates at Dew Tour. (Photo courtesy of Dew Tour)

 

Sports 

17-year-old Bryce Wettstein skates her way to the Tokyo Olympics

by Grace Lee, senior, Buena Park High School

 

Column: My experience as a girl on the El Rancho football team

by Yaileen Ramos, senior, El Rancho High School

 

(High School Insider)

Opinion

Opinion: Why you shouldn’t use food delivery apps

by Henry Larson, senior, La Cañada High School

 

Opinion: Animal testing should be banned

by Avery Wang, sophomore, Diamond Bar High School

 

Opinion: Who will say enough is enough to gun violence in American schools?

by Yaileen Ramos, senior, El Rancho High School

 

Denise Lynn Banks and her daughter, Elizah, sway to the rhythm of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” at the end of the Juneteenth celebration in Manhattan Beach. (Photo by Nadia Bidarian)

Multimedia

Juneteenth in photos: Manhattan Beach celebrates new federal holiday

by Nadia Bidarian, senior, Redondo Union High School

 

Photos: A look inside MaCES’ first week of reopening

by Melissa Ponce, senior, Maywood Center for Enriched Studies

 

Old Town Orange: A glimpse of Orange County’s history

by Camelia Heins, Fountain Valley High School graduate, class of 2022

 

Podcast: ‘My African Sister’

by Berk Sievers, junior, International School of Düsseldorf

