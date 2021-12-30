2021’s top stories: Reflecting on another year full of COVID

In 2021, Insiders from across the country and throughout the world told important stories about their schools, communities and the issues that matter most to them. Team HS Insider has gathered a collection of these stories to reflect on and celebrate the end of the year.
Education
LAUSD school bus drive shortage leads to reduction in routes, longer rides
by Delilah Brumer, junior, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School
Virtual learning didn’t stop L.A. Braille Institute
by Grace Lee, senior, Buena Park High School
Features
Cambodian immigrant-owned Friendly Donuts is sprinkled with history
by Yejin Heo, senior, Northwood High School
LA’s newest project? A youth development department
by Payton Zarceno, senior, Mt. SAC Early College Academy
Bob Ballard: The story behind the man who found the Titanic
by Jeremy Hsiao, California School of the Arts graduate, class of 2020
Entertainment
The Dream SMP: How Minecraft role-play is taking over Twitch
by Leilani Poltorak, senior, Palisades Charter High School
The dark side of the K-pop Industry
by Hillary Hiu, sophomore, Diamond Bar High School
Review: Netflix animated series ‘The Dragon Prince’ is generic and doesn’t live up to its hype
by Anna Holden, Grossmont Middle College graduate, class of 2021
Review: ‘The Penthouse: War In Life” will always leave you wanting more
by Helaine Zhao, junior, Orange County School of the Arts
Sports
17-year-old Bryce Wettstein skates her way to the Tokyo Olympics
by Grace Lee, senior, Buena Park High School
Column: My experience as a girl on the El Rancho football team
by Yaileen Ramos, senior, El Rancho High School
Opinion
Opinion: Why you shouldn’t use food delivery apps
by Henry Larson, senior, La Cañada High School
Opinion: Animal testing should be banned
by Avery Wang, sophomore, Diamond Bar High School
Opinion: Who will say enough is enough to gun violence in American schools?
by Yaileen Ramos, senior, El Rancho High School
Multimedia
Juneteenth in photos: Manhattan Beach celebrates new federal holiday
by Nadia Bidarian, senior, Redondo Union High School
Photos: A look inside MaCES’ first week of reopening
by Melissa Ponce, senior, Maywood Center for Enriched Studies
Old Town Orange: A glimpse of Orange County’s history
by Camelia Heins, Fountain Valley High School graduate, class of 2022
by Berk Sievers, junior, International School of Düsseldorf