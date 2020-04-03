Apply for the 2020 Paid Summer Internship

This summer, the Los Angeles Times High School Insider, in partnership with the Jack Smith Fund and the Tony Ross Internship Fund, will offer a select number of paid internships to high school students dedicated to covering their communities across Los Angeles. Applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Sunday, May 3.

COVID-19 Considerations

HS Insider is committed to providing opportunities to work and learn through our summer internship program while maintaining everyone’s health and safety. We are preparing to run the internship program remotely as well as in person and will continuously monitor guidance as the start date of the internship approaches. Applicants should be prepared for the possibility that the internship will be a remote position, an in-person position based at the L.A. Times building in El Segundo, Calif., or a combination of both.

The Program

Insider interns will be immersed in a professional journalistic experience covering assigned stories, pursuing ideas of their own and meeting reporters, editors, designers, photographers and more from across the L.A. Times newsroom.

The summer internship program is open to all high school students and grade levels.

The program runs for six weeks from June 22 – July 31.

Interns will be paid $15 an hour.

Students will need reliable internet access

Students are responsible for transportation to and from the Times’ office in El Segundo.

The program will run four days a week. Weekly and hourly scheduling will vary depending on what interns are covering but will not be longer than eight work hours on any given day. HS Insider will make every effort to keep work hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break. There will be additional optional reporting opportunities that interns can take advantage of during the summer outside of work hours.

Learning Opportunities

Interns can expect to learn how to:

Conduct field interviews

Fact-check stories

Research topics relevant to specific stories

Write and edit different types of stories (news, feature, etc.)

Take journalistic photos

Record and produce audio

Produce podcasts

Shoot video interviews

Produce and publish video segments

Develop social media strategies

Collaborate with mentor and fellow interns in small groups to produce stories

Present their work to a larger audience.

Listen to the Class of 2019 share about their experience here:

We are looking for interns who have a demonstrated passion for storytelling, and who are eager to learn and develop new skills.

Jack Smith Enterprise Story

In addition to covering assigned stories, Insider interns will pursue one story that they pitch as a part of their application. We call this the Jack Smith Enterprise Story.

Jack Smith’s column ran in the L.A. Times for 37 years, giving readers, as Charlton Heston remarked, “the sense and rhythm of Los Angeles… Funny when he wanted to be, easy and generous always, Jack made me understand Los Angeles.” He combined a strong journalistic foundation with a unique voice that gave readers insights into their city. As a columnist, Smith told stories of small, often overlooked, elements of the city, weaving them into a larger meaning of what it meant to be an Angeleno.

Your task is to pitch your Jack Smith Enterprise Story. Find something in your neighborhood overlooked by the average person that is crucial to the spirit of your neighborhood and helps a reader understand Los Angeles or Southern California. It could be the graffiti on a local Metro stop, an old theater, a skate park or a food stand, to name a few. You must be able to cover this story over the summer (i.e. a school dance team that only meets and performs during the academic year will not work). To be clear, you do not have to produce the story as part of your application, you only need to pitch it. If you need help thinking of examples, you can view the 2019 interns’ enterprise stories here.

A high-quality enterprise story pitch will include:

A detailed description of the community element or thing you want to cover

Your “angle”: a thought-through connection between your community element and the city at large (i.e. how does this graffiti help us better understand Los Angeles?).

A description of why this angle is important and why it’s newsworthy

A list of 3-5 people you will interview for your story. You do not have to actually interview them now, but you must think through who you want to interview and what perspective they will provide to the story

How you plan to tell your enterprise story. A quality enterprise story will include two of the following elements: written, video, audio, photography.

How to apply and submission deadline

The application requires contact information, a statement about your summer availability, short answers, a story pitch and the information for one academic reference.

Please complete the application below and submit your application no later than 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Sunday, May 3. You will be notified of your application status on or around Friday, May 29. HS Insider may contact you for a short interview in early May.

Please contact Molly Heber a molly.heber@latimes.com with any questions or submit them below in the comments section.