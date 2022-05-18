Apply for the HS Insider 2022 summer internship

The L.A. Times High School Insider youth journalism program is calling for ambitious student journalists from Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties to join the 7th High School Insider Summer Internship cohort. Join a team of passionate young reporters and spend your summer telling the stories that matter most to young people.

As a HS Insider Intern, you will have the opportunity to experience life as a professional journalist: covering breaking news, crafting feature enterprise stories and experimenting in multimedia storytelling. During the 5-week virtual internship program, you’ll have the chance to pursue stories that you never would have imagined with the support of mentors, extensive training and workshops from an award-winning newsroom.

The 5-week internship will start Tuesday, July 5 and end Friday, August 5 with a culminating showcase on Saturday, August 6 (showcase time TBD). Interns will work 30 hours a week — Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a 1-hour lunch break. Interns will be paid $15 per hour.

The internship is open to high school students, including graduating seniors in the class of 2022.

Find the application with instructions here. Applications are due Friday, June 3 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

If you have any questions about the internship or the application, please reach out to us at hsinsider@latimes.com.