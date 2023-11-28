Ballerina Mira Nadon: A principal dancer’s journey from plie to prominence

Mira Nadon became a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet this year, marking her return to the Inland Pacific Ballet Academy as the Sugar Plum Fairy in “The Nutcracker,” where she initially honed her plié technique.



“I came back last year for the first time, and that was really special to have my family and friends attend the shows,” Nadon said. “They haven’t seen me in that production for 6 or 7 years.”



Nadon’s family discovered the Inland Pacific Ballet Academy when she was 6 years old out of convenience.



“I’m really lucky,” Nadon said. “We just stumbled upon this amazing studio that gave me a strong foundation for classical ballet.”



Her sentiment underscores the pivotal role the academy played in providing her with necessary training, setting the stage for her journey into the world of professional ballet.



Reflecting on her role as a principal dancer and the accompanying responsibilities, Nadon said she feels a profound sense of obligation to serve as a role model. She emphasized the heightened awareness of this role, particularly when sharing the stage with younger performers.



“As a principal dancer now, I really do feel an obligation to be a role model,” Nadon said. “And especially, you don’t feel that more than when you’re on stage with all the kids.”



Returning to her roots at the Inland Pacific Ballet, Nadon finds joy in witnessing the growth of young dancers who were once in elementary school when she departed.

“Coming back to Inland Pacific Ballet, it’s fun to see all these little girls who were in elementary school when I left, and now they’re doing leading roles,” she said.

This observation reflects the enduring impact and nurturing environment of the academy as a new generation takes on prominent roles under its influence.

As Nadon reflects on her journey thus far, she looks ahead with a sense of aspiration and commitment to personal and artistic development. This forward-looking perspective underscores her dedication to perpetual growth and creative exploration in the world of ballet.

“I hope that I will continue to step into new roles and be able to bring myself to them and find more freedom and artistry and just growth as a person and artist in the coming years,” she said.





Navigating the intricacies of ballet partnerships, Nadon emphasized the uniqueness of the collaborative experience. She said that a ballerina has to truly and fully trust their partner, have mutual respect present, and be willing to work out kinks to perform seamlessly on stage.



“Getting to partner with someone is really special,” Nadon said. “They allow you to do things that you can’t do on your own,” shedding light on the dynamic interplay and shared artistry that defines the collaborative aspect of ballet performances.



Immersing oneself in “The Nutcracker’s” enchanting world, Nadon emphasizes the profound impact of the production’s music and sets. According to her, the combination of these elements works synergistically to immediately immerse performers and audience members in a mood of magic and festivity.



“I think it’s ever-evolving,” Nadon said. “I think that these classics still hold a very important role in the ballet world, but we are also continuing to expand what the body can do and where choreographers are taking us, which is really exciting.”



Reflecting on the diversity of experiences in the ballet world, Nadon shed light on one particularly unexpected role at the New York City Ballet. She delved into the surprising aspect of being a young dancer in the company, sharing insights into a unique part of the job that adds a touch of whimsy to the world of ballet.



“I mean, we do at New York City Ballet, some ballets in ‘Firebird,’ they’re monsters,” Nadon said. “When you’re young in the company, you’re a monster and you’re basically wearing a fat suit and just running around and waving your arms. So when you’re growing up, you don’t think that that’s what you’re going to be doing, but that’s definitely part of the job too.”



For those eager to experience the enchanting world of ballet, Inland Pacific Ballet’s spectacular production of “The Nutcracker” promises a magical journey through timeless traditions and exquisite performances. Here are the upcoming showtimes at various venues:



**Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739**

– Saturday, Dec. 2: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

– Sunday, Dec. 3: 2 p.m.

– Saturday, Dec. 9: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

– Sunday, Dec. 10: 2 p.m.



**Bridges Auditorium, 450 N College Way, Claremont, CA 91711**

– Saturday, Dec. 16: 2 p.m.

– Sunday, Dec. 17: 2 p.m.



**Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, Calif. 92501**

– Friday, Dec. 22: 7:30 p.m.

– Saturday, Dec. 23: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.



**Tickets start at $61, with senior/child/student/group discounts available.**



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Inland Pacific Ballet, Lewis Family Playhouse, Bridges Auditorium, Fox Performing Arts Center.



