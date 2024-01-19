Can Happiness be Measured?

Merriam-Webster defines happiness as a state of well-being and contentment. But how exactly do we quantify a feeling as subjective as happiness? We mustn’t ask ourselves how happy we are, but rather if that contentment can be measured, and consequently, what if everyone has a different level of contentment? It is essential to consider all the things that could make one happy. Is it money, clothes, or the number of friends you can count on your fingers? Or is it success, family, and the smile on your face as you have a new day ahead of you? In reality, happiness cannot be measured until we know what comprises happiness for each individual. It is essential to realize that happiness is internal. Individuals cannot feel happiness from an object or person around them, but rather how that object or person makes them feel. Just like sitting out in the sunlight in the summer makes me happy, studying mathematics could make another soul fill with happiness. It is not that the sun makes me happy, but rather the feeling I get when I’m surrounded by nature and feeling in tune to my body. It is not that y=mx+b makes another person happy, but rather the internal joy they feel when they solve a hard equation in front of the class. Both of us can be joyful, but how will we ever know who feels it more? Rather than considering this from a psychological viewpoint, from a scientific lens it is also clear that happiness is immeasurable because we ourselves will never know our true level of happiness in relation to others. As Psychology Today assessed, there are various ways that scientists try to measure happiness. Some scientists attempt to measure it biologically by tracking certain hormones and neurotransmitters that stimulate happiness. Scientists could find numerous “happy” hormones, but still wouldn’t be able to confirm the individual’s happiness because such hormones exist that stimulate depression, and those aren’t being taken into account. There are also behavioral measurements, such as how often a person smiles or laughs, but that again is inaccurate. How can a smile or a laugh relate to happiness when in reality we smile all day, and we all laugh at silly jokes? When I smile at my neighbor or laugh at someones not so funny remark, it doesn’t mean I’m happy – it simply means I’m polite. Perhaps the most realistic way to accurately measure happiness is in self-reports. Through short questions and scales, people can reflect on their personal happiness, and since as discussed before, happiness is subjective, it makes sense so ask individuals about their own feelings. However, while these questionnaires can provide insight into what makes people happy and how they are feeling momentarily, they still don’t provide an accurate reflection on one’s own happiness as a whole. Another factor we must consider in this hunt for happiness is thinking of the measurement as long term or short term. This differentiation can make or break the accuracy of this test. While I can assure myself that long term happiness is immeasurable, I think there are other questions we can ask ourselves that will help scientists understand how content someone is. Asking directly, “How happy are you?” will never yield accurate results, but asking about certain aspects in one’s life is entirely different. Questions such as, “are you content with your job?” or “are you at peace with your family and those close to you?” allow people to reflect on their life, hinting at happiness, without other details and aspects clouding their minds. Targeting multiple simple and clear questions can help scientists form a general understanding of one’s well being and happiness. While writing this article, I am currently in Lebanon; I spend my days working alongside refugees. As I teach them new words in English and how to form sentences, their faces light up with astounding joy; I can safely say in that moment, they feel happy. But just as quickly as they gain that happiness, they lose it with the sound of gunshots around them, and they snap back into reality realizing that they may not have much to feel happy about. However, in those thirty seconds where their faces lit up with joy, they were happy. I knew they were happy, but I still couldn’t measure it. I couldn’t walk around the room asking everyone to rate their happiness on a scale of one through ten, just as no scientist will be able to sit everyone down in a room and fill a questionnaire about one’s quantitative contentment in life. Perhaps some people want to quantify happiness because they believe that once they can give examples of the happiest people, they can tell others what to do to become like them. What they fail to realize, however, is that my happiness can never compare to yours, and it shouldn’t. Everyone draws different levels of happiness from different things, and that is what makes us human. This is why despite any scientific efforts, happiness cannot be measured. Happiness will forever fluctuate – that is simply what life is, and there is no point in scientists or any individual attempting to tamper with the natural ways of the world.

