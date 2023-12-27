Column: An immigrant student’s perspective on ELD inclusion in the United States

My family moved to the United States when I was 12 — Just like many other immigrant students, I faced a significant language barrier. While my parents had come seeking better educational opportunities for me, my first year here felt like hell. Expressing my thoughts proved challenging, and survival in school often meant enduring a pervasive sense of not belonging.

Fortunately, I’ve been spared from experiencing physical bullying, luck attributed to attending an affluent school district. Because of my initial education in China, my English proficiency surpassed that of many fellow new immigrants. My parents were also able to pay for extra tutoring and debate tournaments, which helped me improve my language skills even more.

Currently serving as an academic mentor for ELD students, most of whom are new immigrants, I’ve come to realize that my situation is decidedly a minority experience.

Many came to the U.S. for their own American dream, whether it was job opportunities, education, or overall life quality. But the reality is never the same as expectations.

At school, people make fun of ELD students, calling them jerks and rude in their own language. Despite the numerous supportive organizations in the community, the inclusion of ELD students remains elusive. The sole champions I’ve observed for ELD students are the teachers, even though my district, enriched by substantial government funding due to the economic prosperity brought about by immigrants and the school’s diverse population, encounters challenges in recruiting and financing ELD teachers.

In this well-funded district, I’ve witnessed teachers grappling with frustration when tasked with instructing English language learners, and some have even chosen to abstain from teaching ELD altogether. My observation is not meant to criticize them but rather to emphasize the need for reflection: While I admire and respect my school for maintaining a dedicated ELD department, it’s essential to recognize that this is not the reality for every school.

There’s barely any articles or studies online that examine the issue for ELD referencing a student perspective. While there are some that focus on the improvements for those students, they are entirely written out of an educator’s perspective. And the perspectives of ELD students are imperatively needed in understanding the full extent of this issue.

Certainly, my perspective presented here is solely my own and may not capture the experiences of others. There seems to be a lack of genuine concern among many students regarding the improvement and inclusion of ELD students.

Some organizations, it appears, may have been established more for the sake of enhancing college applications than a sincere commitment to this cause. Surprisingly, not many high school newspaper articles online feature the challenges faced by ELD students.

Even my proposal to increase the inclusion of ELD students was promptly overlooked during the editorial discussion at my school newspaper. ELD students often refrain from participating in activities like peer tutoring in English, fearing judgment from their peers. They also avoid school clubs, believing they don’t belong. In a classroom activity where ELD students were asked to express the challenges they face, one student shared, “I have trouble making American friends.”

What does American mean?

This neglect permeates throughout society. My mother once grappled with a sense of inferiority due to her inability to articulate medical terms in English–This language barrier instilled in her a fear of expressing herself, accompanied by a sense of embarrassment.

Similarly, my neighbors hesitated to bring attention to an error in the school schedule simply because they lacked confidence in their English proficiency. In essence, this phenomenon intersects with issues of race. Many new immigrants tend to idealize white Americans, viewing them as the embodiment of true Americans. In their perception, these individuals represent the leaders of the nation and epitomize the success envisioned in the American dream.

As a high school student, I wish there were a more inclusive definition of being an American, because it’s not only limited to a certain group of people. Whether it’s through funding additional ELD teachers who focus on psychological development rather than just academic achievement or addressing educational inequality head-on, there’s a need for positive change, a more inclusive and equitable education system.