COVID-19 & Education: Episode 1 – School’s out!

Is the US high school education system failing the COVID-19 test?

Throughout this podcast series, we will: examine how the shutdown is not just changing education right now, but how it causes both challenges and opportunities that can help us improve an education system in the US that is lacking in many different ways.

Episode 1 will mainly focus on:

News on the upcoming 2021 High School Year

Comparing the Private versus Public school distance learning experience

What it means to be a high school student in the 21st century

Tiger parents during the quarantine. Proximity friends during school. Come listen to us discuss it all in Episode 1 of COVID-19 & Education: School’s Out! Check out our episode on the High School Insider SoundCloud.