Fires in Maui – Reflecting 4 months later

Time flies by as just four months ago on August 8, 2023, a wildfire initially caused by winds from a strong hurricane hit the beloved island of Maui. With loved ones dying and houses being destroyed, this wildfire has led to an immense amount of suffering for many. Maui officials state to NBC news the tragedy of the situation: “At least 271 structures have been damaged, destroyed or otherwise impacted in the western Maui town of Lahaina after a devastating wildfire”.

Hearing the news that one of the most beloved towns in Maui has burned down into ashes left me in utter shock. This news stunned my family and I as we had just returned from our vacation to Maui just four days prior. We had never heard of such devastating news of a fire in Maui before and were grateful that we were serendipitously able to avoid the presence of the fires. That being said, I wanted to think about what ways we and others could help from the mainland.

One of the ways people have been contributing to raising awareness of what is happening in Maui is on social media. On various platforms of social media, I have been seeing many awareness posts and fundraisers to help Maui recover from the fire [reference]. Social media posts can either be about donating to a fundraiser or simply reposting an informational post about the situation. Another way that I think is beneficial on the fundraiser aspect, is to donate funds directly to the people of Lahaina that were affected by the fire.

The people that were mainly affected were families and children as the fire caused their homes, buildings, and businesses to get destroyed into ashes. By donating individually to families instead of mass organizations, funds can be distributed fairly to those in need. Spreading awareness is always a good way to get more people involved in the cause. Personally, I have been focusing on keeping friends, family, and myself up to date with the situation. Many organizations are also hosting events to raise awareness for the damage that the fires caused, such as the Asian American Pacific Museum that declared August a month dedicated to Maui.

Another way people have been helping out is by packing meals and donating goods to groups aiding Maui’s residents. People have been holding food drives either virtually or in person as well as packing meals for organizations. Organizations such as Maui Food Bank have a goal to help provide meals to the hungry, especially during natural disaster situations like this. The Maui Food Bank has food donation lists and distribution sites where people can find refuge. Maui Food Bank is also encouraging virtual food drives for people who are outside Maui. Virtual food drives will still benefit the people of Maui since the proceeds go directly to the food bank.

Lastly, organizations have been raising awareness for shelter loss and medical aid. Due to the fire, many homes in Lahaina have been completely burned down. Many residents were trying to escape the fire, but not all of them made it out in time. Locals who did not escape the fire in time either got burned on their feet or passed away.

However, the locals that did escape the fire in time had to undergo conditions such as jumping into the ocean to avoid getting burned. Organizations such as Maui Rapid Response are providing relief care that helps locals who are in need of shelter. Providing medical aid to citizens in Maui has also been a huge need. Some residents who did not manage to flee the fire in time have yet to be located due to the amount of debris. Organizations that are helping to locate citizens that have not been found include Honolulu Civil Beat where they have a hotline that people can use for assistance.

Reflecting on the devastating wildfire that burned on Maui three months ago has left people wondering what the next step for Maui is. The New Yorker states that the current cost of rebuilding the structures that were damaged is “five and a half billion dollars”. Yet just recently on November 9, 2023, Hawaii governor Josh Green announced that a $150 million recovery fund has been made to help aid the Maui residents that were harmed during the fire. However, for Maui residents who want to apply for aid, the program states they would have to “waive their right to “bring legal action related to associated claims” for the electrical companies that are being sued for being responsible for the fire according to NPR.

Ultimately, the people of Maui deserve aid regardless of their decision to pursue legal action against the electrical companies. While the recovery fund is a step in the right direction, attaching conditions to the aid for the people of Maui undermines our collective ability to hold responsible parties accountable for the tragedy that happened months ago.

Waiving liability and responsibility for these past actions prevents everyday citizens and victims from taking part in the process of making sure appropriate measures are in place to prevent these types of tragedies in the future. For now, only time will tell how Maui will be able to recover from recent events.

If you are interested in helping donate to help Maui residents, please consider supporting the Maui Strong Fund at https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.