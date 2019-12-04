Five 07 grows as local favorite hangout and eatery

Amidst the busy holiday season, stressful school testing and potential college applications, it’s necessary to take some time off and recharge (or keep stressing out, but in a new environment).

Five 07 Coffee Bar and Eatery is an independent business located in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Since opening in January 2018, it has grown to be a favorite spot for teenagers and families alike because of its food, employees, or live performances. It’s open all week from 7:30 a.m. until midnight.

According to Sean and Amber McCarthy, the owners of Five 07, the name “Five 07” has a purpose behind it, representing the five key ideals of the innovative creative process — inspiration, build-up, resistance, overcoming and collaboration — and 07 because it’s open seven days a week.

“Having both grown up in the area, we knew that there wasn’t anywhere to hang out after 8 p.m. within a 15 minute drive,” Sean McCarthy said. “We also noticed there was no cultural hub that served as a home for local creativity. [Five 07’s] style is growing constantly as we seek to be exactly what our community needs.”

The menu is divided into six sections: coffee, eatery, specialty sips, tea, power bowls and smoothies. Five 07’s coffee is one of its key attractions, and many enjoy the classic latte (often paired with oat milk) and chai tea or a matcha latte — two specialty drinks.

“I think that the special milks and dairy free options that they provide make the drinks unique,” California Lutheran University student Lexi Hartsuyker said.

The avocado toast, lavender honey toast, and house-made crepes are also among customer favorites. All toasts and paninis can be made gluten-free for no additional charge, and all crepes are gluten-free and can be made vegan.

“I think [Five 07] is so popular because it’s basically an evolved Starbucks,” Westlake High School student Bob Xia said. “They have more options for food, and it’s actually fresh food.”

Five 07’s fall menu items include pumpkin pancakes (which can be made gluten-free or vegan), a pancake breakfast latte, hot apple cider, and pumpkin spice latte.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Aside from Five 07’s own culinary creations, Five 07 partners with Karma Baker, another independent business run by a husband and wife, and has many of its desserts and pastries available to customers at the register. All of these desserts are vegan and gluten-free.

“[The owners of Karma Baker] think you should be able to experience delicious food even when allergic to things like dairy and gluten,” Amber McCarthy said. “Sourcing non-GMO and organic is super important to us. A general guideline is doing the most good of serving the community while causing the least harm with waste and pesticides.”

Every Saturday, Five 07 features live music, an open mic night, or other entertainment. The Five 07 “forecast” is always posted on its Instagram account, informing community members about the live performance as well as the roast of the week and any seasonal food.

“I love the live performances, especially the open mic nights because you never know what you’re going to get,” Hartsuyker said. “It could be a comedian or a singer, but either way it’s a nice addition to my Saturday night that always makes me smile.”

Five 07|creative launched in August 2019 with an Art and Music Festival in the Santa Monica mountains. It featured various musicians, artists, creative merchants, and other local eateries and restaurants.

“That event challenged us more than anything in the year and a half since we opened,” Sean McCarthy said. “We are looking to ride that momentum toward future events and some other exciting creative endeavors that we’ll be announcing soon.”

In less than two years, Five 07 has grown significantly, placing emphasis on local sourcing, ethical practices, and cultivating relationships between the staff and customers.

“A super beautiful thing is seeing individuals within our team grow as humans, whether that’s through leadership skills, communication, vision, artistic design,” Amber McCarthy said. “It’s really cool to be working alongside someone daily and witness those 1% growths totally changing the impact they’re able to have on those around them.”